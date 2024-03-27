“We can't wait” the very famous actress pregnant for the second time at 38 years old

With a thriving career and a growing family, actress Ashley Tisdale is preparing to face a new chapter in her life.

We celebrate again at the actress's house. It seems that the joy has doubled for Ashley Tisdale. The actress, model and singer, at 38 years old, announced some splendid news on her social networks which has sweetened all her fans who have followed her for many years.

Is that a blue or pink bow coming? The mystery still remains, given that the star of High School Musicals and her husband Christopher French, already parents of 3-year-old Jupiter Iris, announced the pregnancy without too many details.

The real star social announcement took place just a few hours ago thanks to a series of photos evocative. Ashley Tisdale shared her joy with her fans, showing off her beautiful growing belly and some shots that show the affection of her family.

Tisdale isn't the only star of the hit musical series to be pregnant. Also Vanessa Hudgens, interpreter of Gabriella Montez, is expecting her first child. With a thriving career and a growing family, Ashley Tisdale is preparing to face a new chapter in her life, and she doesn't seem to be lacking support from everyone for a moment.

The actress grew up in a Jewish family and has always celebrated her origins with pride. Her great-great-grandmother Brina Gitil, who emigrated from Eastern Europe, started a generation of artists and entrepreneurs. Already his childhood it was spent in the spirit of entertainment. The actress took her first steps into show business at the local JCC, in a production of “The Sound of Music.” Her mother Lisa passed on to her her strength and resilience which led her to success.

The actress met the success for the role of Maddie in the situation comedy Zack and Cody at the Grand Hoteland for that of Sharpay Evans in the film series High School Musicals. Tisdale also co-starred as Savannah in the television series Hellcats and, as the protagonist, that of Jody in the film Scary Movie Valso voicing the character of Candace Flynn in the original version of the Disney animated series Phineas and Ferb.

Ashley Tisdale is considered one of the most important personalities launched by Disney Channel, like Selena Gomez and Miley Cyrus. The actress has also embarked on a musical career, releasing three albums: “Headstrong” (2007) which sold more than 2 million copies, “Guilty Pleasure” (2009) which was very successful in Europe, and “Symptoms” ( 2018).