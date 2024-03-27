This Monday night, Pastor de Sabores taqueria in Cancun announced its closure after an attack perpetrated by unknown persons who They set fire to his vehicle and part of the establishment, after the owners they reported extortion as the main reason, highlighting the lack of security and government support in the area.

Pastor de Sabores Taqueria located on Las Torres Avenue and 127 Avenue Cancun It was consumed by flames in what was apparently an extortion attack. According to the owners' accounts, the fire of the vehicle was the result of his refusal to pay what they called “floor rights”.

“They already attacked our business. They set it on fire and we can't wait for them to do something to us. “It saddens us and fills us with anger that those of us who work honestly are targeted by extortionists for not being able to meet their quotas.”

The owner, whose name is being withheld for security reasons, recorded a video expressing his indignation and frustration at the situation. He reported that extortion It forced them to close their business and leave the city, evidencing the security crisis that affects Cancún.

“We faced two armed robberies in three months and we requested help from the authorities without receiving a response,” he lamented. owner, underscoring the lack of effective security measures in the area. In addition, he revealed that they had requested the installation of surveillance cameras, without success.

Pastor de Sabores Taqueria It thus joins the list of businesses affected by insecurity in Cancun, generating concern among the business community and evidencing the urgent need for concrete actions by the authorities to guarantee the safety and protection of local merchants.