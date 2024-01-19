Defense Minister Lecornu: France cannot prohibit citizens from fighting in Ukraine

French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu spoke about foreign mercenaries participating in the conflict in Ukraine. He noted that Paris cannot prohibit citizens from going to fight on the territory of the republic.

There are French civilians who went to fight in Ukraine in Ukrainian military uniform. We cannot ban them, we are still a democracy. By definition, these people have no connection to the French military, do not wear French military uniforms, and are not affiliated with French military institutions Sebastien Lecornu French Minister of Defense

He added that reports of the presence of French mercenaries in Ukraine are part of the “Russian information war,” which escalated after Paris’ decision to transfer an additional 40 Scalp missiles to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Lecornu stressed that such statements are supposedly intended to support the rhetoric about French complicity in the Ukrainian conflict.

On Wednesday, January 17, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that the country's Armed Forces (AF) hit a building with French mercenaries in Kharkov with a high-precision strike. As a result of the attack, the building was completely destroyed. In addition, more than 60 people were killed, and over 20 more were taken to hospitals. We are talking mainly about mercenaries from France, the military department clarified.

The French Foreign Ministry stated that there are no mercenaries from the country in Ukraine. They called the information about the defeat of the base with French mercenaries “gross manipulation.”

The Russian Foreign Ministry summoned the French ambassador due to the situation with mercenaries

The Russian Foreign Ministry summoned the French ambassador because of the situation with mercenaries in Kharkov, Russian official representative Maria Zakharova said.

In connection with the destruction by the Russian Armed Forces of a temporary deployment point for foreign fighters in Kharkov, among whom were several dozen French, the French Ambassador was summoned to the Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry

Pierre Levy left the building on Smolenskaya Square, where he was summoned in connection with the destruction of French mercenaries in Kharkov, after 40 minutes. He refused to comment to the waiting journalists.

The Russian Foreign Ministry held France responsible for the situation with foreign military personnel in Ukraine and expressed hope that the truth about the scale of Paris's involvement in the conflict will reach the French.

The department also accused Western countries, including France, of waging a “war by proxy” and increasing the supply of weapons and military equipment to Kyiv to escalate hostilities in Ukraine.

State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said that at the next meeting, deputies will consider an appeal to the French Parliament in connection with the current situation. He recalled that mercenarism is prohibited by law in the republic.

The US doubted that France did not know about the mercenaries in Ukraine

Retired US Marine intelligence officer Scott Ritter, assessing the possibility that Paris did not know about the presence of a large number of French mercenaries in the combat zone in Ukraine, called the very idea absurd.

It is very unlikely that French citizens in such numbers and concentration were in Ukraine, fought on the side of the Ukrainian army, and the French government did not know about it. It is also unlikely that such a number of French were in Ukraine without the support of the French government, which means that the authorities condone such actions Scott Ritter ex-US intelligence officer

He added that it remains to be determined who these individuals were. The expert admitted that some of them could be associated with the French Foreign Legion and advised the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

A member of the Foreign Legion spoke about the French in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

A member of the Foreign Legion, a Frenchman named Frank, in an interview with the Times newspaper toldthat former and current employees of this unit are fighting in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

I came to the Ukraine with nothing more than the song of the legion, and since then I have never returned home. This conflict is unlike any other that any of us have seen before, both in scale and intensity, it is like World War II combined with the trenches of World War I FrancFrench soldier of the Foreign Legion

He added that most of the foreigners he had known since the conflict began had either returned home or were no longer alive. The 50-year-old soldier said the soldiers saw horrors “worse than anything we had seen before.”