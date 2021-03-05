Every time I hear the President of the moment (whatever the political color he may be) blame all the ills of our punished country to the previous administration or administrations, as if the so-called “inheritance received” were an inescapable and inevitable karma, I remember the wonderful monologue that José Pepe Sacristán says like nobody else, at the end of the emblematic film “Alone in the morning”.

In Spain, the dark night of Franco was coming out. You tried to look ahead, and stop having your eyes on the back of your neck. Some memorable phrases: “Nostalgia, the memory of a sordid past, the pity for ourselves… we are adults, maybe a little deformed, but adults. We no longer have a dad. What, eh? … We are orphans thank God and we are wonderfully helpless before the world. Well, we have to face the world … We have to convince ourselves that we are the same as the other beings that are out there, in France, in Sweden, in England … we are no longer going to meet to tell each other our sorrows, to look at our navel, to to continue being martyrs, to suffer.

No, from now on and even if we continue to be just as handicapped, we are going to try to fight for what we think we have to fight for, for freedom, for happiness … That of being victims of life is over, we have to defeat lifetime. You have to start trying to be free. I also want to be free … because we cannot spend another forty years talking about forty years. “

Good and timely advice. Do not? Art illuminates and clarifies.

Irene Bianchi

Ants that protect the queen and stalk Justice

When one intentionally kicks an anthill, expect an eruption of hundreds of seemingly disoriented, disorderly, and angry ants. It is not advisable to leave the foot nearby. They are fulfilling the function of protecting the queen ant and her offspring from collapse.

The condemnation relapsed on Lázaro Báez, his children and relatives, has had a similar effect on the sectors of the Government that have pending processes: all the members of the brotherhood jumped in desperation to attack with fury a Justice that brings them closer to the possibility of losing their prerogatives and their freedom. It will be necessary to see if the Justice, or those of its members especially harassed, have the guts and the adequate institutional resources to reject that siege.

Hector Pastorino

To avoid the unscrupulous actions of Vacunagate

As an ordinary citizen, I see the disorder and lack of transparency in this vaccination. Its logistics are based on errors, divorcing its protocol order with what was actually vaccinated.

The vaccines are distributed among the 2,186 municipalities of the country according to their population and, not to the order per protocol. This would be: 1) Health Personnel. 2) Adults over 70 years old. 3) Adults over 60 years old. 4) Armed Forces Personnel, security, etc. 5) Teaching staff. 6) Adults from 18 to 59 years old.

The municipalities should know how many inhabitants they have in each of the categories and, thus, transmit them to the Ministry of Health in charge of logistics in order to receive boxes of vaccines in those indicated volumes. These municipalities should upload to their website the list of vaccines received and vaccinated on a daily basis with total transparency: name, rank in the protocol, etc. This simple scheme would reassure the neighboring citizen that order is being followed in his municipality, avoiding unscrupulous actions of “vaccinates”. Simple as this.

Ricardo Olaviaga

The unemployment of metrodelegates in the middle of the pandemic

Once again, the long-suffering passengers had to put up with the lack of sensitivity and scruples of the metrodelegates, apparently the new owners of the subways.

Apparently they have all the rights and no obligations, they are unaware that the right of some ends where the other begins. I wonder to what extent a public service can be used at the “whim” of a few. I wonder what would happen if some of the delegated meters would urgently require the firefighters, a hospital, the Police, etc., and they find that they are unemployed? And if by chance some of those people who occupy these activities would need to travel, they would simply arrive late or with difficulties. Many of those who travel to their jobs will travel in white and others in black, but all have the right to be respected.

These gentlemen are covered with all the requirements established by law, while many of those who travel are simply going to work and some are in good faith.

Mario Conti

“Think of a different path” for the country to emerge

Responding to a letter from the reader Felipe Demaduro “A society and a country without direction or drivers”, published on March 2, I would like to tell you that in life, everything is in continuous “movement” … and nothing is aimless. The issue at hand is where that course is heading.

And although what I am about to express may seem like “nonsense”, Argentina is heading towards its destination as a great country, but first we have to “hit rock bottom” to be able to “push” towards that destination. Today we are following “a course” established by a few wicked minds, mistaken beings who, in search of “power”, spare no effort to achieve their “objectives”.

These minds do not belong to our country, but they are supported by our politicians. And this course will lead us to a new failure. Because any negative goal does not have the energy to last over time. Although this process that we have been undergoing for so many years seems an endless time to us, it is only a “moment” in eternity, the blink of an eye in the timeless time of our evolutionary process.

Each failure means a new experience that tells us that we are closer to success, because more and more people are becoming aware, realizing that to get out of this continuous failure, they have to do something different. We cannot trust solutions from the left or solutions from the right, because both have led us from failure to failure. You have to think of a different path, an overcoming path. “Seek and you shall find,” said one of the greatest Souls that ever walked this planet. God “collaborates” with all those noble souls who seek the Common Good. “Ask and it will be given to you.”

The million dollar question is: will we have the soul overflowing with Love to give the necessary strength to our request so that it reaches its destination? It is only up to us -as a society- to be able to find “the” answer …

Julio A. Cocimano

