Estadão Content
09/10/2023 – 12:22

Minister Simone Tebet’s number 2 in Planning and Budget, economist Gustavo Guimarães states that the government cannot put all its resources into increasing revenue to reach the fiscal target of zero deficit in 2024.

A spending review strategy, according to him, is already underway. The initial focus, with a more short-term effect, will be combating fraud, such as in Social Security benefits. “We are going to start acting on what has a greater impact and signs of fraud”, said the executive secretary.

According to him, the objective is to avoid pressure for contingency (preventive blocking) of expenses in next year’s Budget, when the rules of the new fiscal framework come into force. Below are the main points of the interview:

The government did not foresee an adjustment to civil servants’ salaries in the 2024 Budget. But cannot Congress approve the adjustment?

He can. The Budget is a joint construction. We send the original proposal, and Congress can work. But he will have to say what the source (of financing) will be.

Does this mean that, throughout 2024, if there is space, the government will make the adjustment?

Here comes our agenda. We are working on a spending review agenda. It is an agenda that the Ministry of Planning will carry out together with the Treasury. We are going to carry out a review of expenses, focusing mainly on cases of fraud. Let’s start acting on what has a greater impact and signs of fraud.

But where?

It has a pension policy. There is work, including by the TCU (Federal Audit Court), pointing out that there are many signs of evasion and fraud. There, there is a space to act. There are several public policies that we know have beneficiaries who should not be receiving them.

There is criticism that the government does not cut spending.

I know there is a huge demand on the expense side. The paradigm is as follows: from the ceiling, we are very focused on the expense perspective. It made the adjustment via expenditure, which was something that weakened the fiscal target itself. The goal could have been an instrument to not give up revenue. But we cannot be totally biased now, and make the mistake on the other side, which is to put all the chips on the recipes. Of course, we start with revenues with all the work of implementing the measures to reach the fiscal target of zero deficit. But we are going to prepare all the spending review work to be a strategy in case there is revenue frustration. The goal is set. If we do nothing and have any difficulty with increasing revenue, what will we have to do in 2024? Contingency.

Is it better to anticipate?

That. An important point is that the new framework has several automatic mechanisms (to cut expenses). If we don’t act beforehand, look at the set of punishments that will come. Contingency is the first.

What stage is this spending review at?

We started mapping and, now, we are going to talk to the policy managers, because it will be a joint effort. There is a team dedicated to this within the ministry (the Secretariat for Monitoring and Evaluation of Public Policies and Economic Affairs).

So far this department has not said where it will cut. It’s the beginning. This is being built. There are two agendas in parallel. A more structural one, of placing the evaluation and monitoring of public policies within the budget cycle. And a more pressing need is to have, for next year, alternatives (to review expenses) to avoid contingencies.

The talk of combating fraud always comes back as a fiscal adjustment measure. What’s different now?

First, institutions improved. We will now have not only the fiscal framework, but also constitutional amendment 109 (PEC Emergencial, 2021), which places the need to evaluate public policies in the budget cycle. Now, in the PPA (Plan Annual Plan) law, we state that the Cmap (Public Policy Monitoring and Evaluation Council) is the body that will carry out the evaluation.

Does administrative reform fit into this public spending improvement package?

The discussion on administrative reform is being led by the Ministry of Management and Innovation. We will give full support to the evaluation of public policies, but it is necessary to think about what an administrative reform is. Is it to make the State more efficient? If so, we already have several measures underway, such as the recent changes to the External Financing Committee. Now, of course there is a reform bias on the spending side. It is one of the vectors that has to enter even areas that are inefficient. But there are already a series of devices to evaluate and even dismiss employees, so why don’t we regulate this via complementary law?

Like mr. evaluate the decision to maintain the zero deficit target in 2024?

The goal is important to anchor. That’s what I always say: the spending ceiling was breached several times, but imagine if there wasn’t a ceiling? Sometimes poorly designed policies could have been approved, and we would have had few results. A challenging goal makes the cost-benefit more visible, that is, it makes the public manager reevaluate their policies to make them more efficient.