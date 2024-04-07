Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 04/07/2024 – 11:04

The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, said that he expects the country to maintain the pace of economic adjustments despite the likely demobilization of Congress due to this year's municipal elections. “We cannot leave the good vibe of last year just because (2024) is an election year,” he said.

According to the minister, the perspective remains that Congress will finalize the tax reform regulations by the end of this year. “We are going to send the regulations (to Congress) by April 15th”, he stated in an interview broadcast this Saturday, 6th, on the channel of senator Jorge Kajuru (PSD-GO).

In addition to tax, the government is still seeking support from parliamentarians for agendas that seek to boost public accounts, which includes reviewing tax incentives. For the minister, there is a need for parliament to come together to take advantage of the window of opportunity the country is experiencing. “It can't be the way someone wants it to be. The important thing is the agenda,” he said.

Haddad praised the role of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) in analyzing economic proposals. “STF has taken decisions to not make the house even more messy than it is,” he stated.

The minister once again demanded a union of the Three Powers for a “pact to bring order to the disarray” of the country's management. “The only way for Brazil to succeed is to turn a page written in the last ten years”, said Haddad.

For the minister, Brazil still faces consequences of the crisis that, for him, began after the re-election of President Dilma Rousseff, when, according to him, “powers fell out”, until 2022. “We had ten years of fiscal irresponsibility, with very low growth. The expenditure did not produce the intended effects”, stated Haddad.

The minister highlighted that, in Congress, he understands that confronting economic proposals has political challenges. “I understand that it cannot be visible. There are political constraints, pressures that are legitimate, others that are not,” he said.

He also said that there is no possibility of delivering good work if there is no understanding of the risk that Brazil is currently experiencing. “We are in a paradox. We are seeing opportunity and showing that to take advantage of it we need to take certain measures,” he said.

Haddad stated that it is necessary to overcome the view of antagonism between development and the environment. “It took a few years for the world to wake up to the opportunity that the transition [energética] represents,” he stated.

Regarding the so-called green agenda, he said that there is the potential for it to be transformed into job creation. However, he stated that adjustments are needed for this to be effective. “We are fixing the entire economic infrastructure. When a tailwind hits, this country takes off”, he said.

For the minister, one of the legal adjustments that should demonstrate positive economic impacts is the guarantee framework, sanctioned last year and which allows the same asset to be used as guarantee in more than one loan request.

“The milestone will make a revolution in the real estate market, in the car sales market,” he said. “We are modernizing the Brazilian economy”, added Haddad.