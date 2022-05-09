One of the leaders of the autonomous truck drivers responsible for the 2018 strike, Wallace Landim, the Chorão, released a video criticizing the R$0.40 increase in diesel, announced by the Petrobras this Monday (May 9, 2022).

In a note, Chorão, who is also president of Abrava (Brazilian Association of Motor Vehicle Drivers), said that when diesel goes up, “products transported by truck drivers will go up the next day” is that “truck drivers can no longer survive if they do not pass on the increase in fuel to freight”. read the intact (385 KB).

During a video made at a gas station in the state of São Paulo, Chorão said that “we can’t be quiet” and who knows what will impact the worker’s desk and shelf.

“We cannot be quiet. I know and I know what will impact the worker’s desk at the end, on the shelf. In the last speech of the president, it was very clear, that he began to understand that he really needs to change the Import Parity Price. A state-owned company that had a profit of 3,400% in the quarter. As a Brazilian, I need to make it very clear to you: I’m not from the left or from the right, I’m Brazilian and a truck driver. As a Brazilian, we need to do something.”he said.

As a percentage, the readjustment is 8.9% in the price of diesel at refineries. As of Tuesday (May 10), the average value per liter will rise from R$4.51 to R$4.91. The most recent adjustment had been made approximately 60 days ago, on March 11, when the company increased the price of fuel by almost 25%.