“We wanted to launch a provocation”: this is how Renato Zampa, historical councilor of Cospalat explains the decision to post a sign on the shutter of the Valvasone shop – in the province of Pordenone – bearing the inscription “With great regret we find ourselves obliged to communicate the suspension of the activity due to lack of personnel willing to work”.

It is a historic shop, known by everyone in the area, which however claims that it is unable to hire anyone to carry on. “We are looking for two people to keep the Valvasone shop in business – explains councilor Zampa – but we cannot find them. And do you know why? Because even just working on Saturdays seems to be a problem for candidates”

Anyone who showed up for the interviews, denouncing the business, raised issues that led them to decline the offer. “Working on Saturdays is not good – explains Zampa – starting the shift at eight is too early, the journeys are too long. That’s why I wanted to provoke with that sign. It may be a coincidence, but since the message appeared I have received three phone calls. We hope that the next talks will go better”.

The vast majority of candidates are over 50: “Under the age of thirty they don’t show up at all, young people are not seen”. The job would be that of a clerk, behind the counter of the Valvasone shop: “Forty or thirty hours a week, with lots of training that we obviously guarantee”.

The mayor of Valvasone Arzene, Markus Maurmair, stigmatized the story in a Facebook post: “A very worrying message from the point of view of the employer relationship with its employees. All the necessary information should be provided (guaranteed salaries, adequate working environment, such as room temperatures, and ability to manage personnel) before making such heavy statements”.

“For years – continues the mayor – the business has worked thanks to the good will of the people who work there, I think they don’t deserve such a thing. I wouldn’t want it to be a sort of justification for a preventive closure connected to the fact that another similar business will open nearby”.

Cospalat’s reply: “The accusations are unfounded and totally false. We have always paid all salaries”.