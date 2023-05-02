Volpago del Montello, boyfriends who died in the serious motorcycle accident: the pain of Antonio Cerruti’s mother, he was an only child

The two were called Antonio Cerruti and Nicole Rebecca Gaia Belluschi fiancés who unfortunately lost their lives in a serious motorcycle accident on Saturday 29 April. The boy’s mother is now desperate from the serious loss she suffered.

Mommy Luana and their dad were supposed to be with them that day, but they preferred to stay at home. Around 5pm they tried to call thembut their calls were never answered.

The two parents suddenly, have read the news on social networks of the death of two boys due to an accident. They read that he was from 1991 and the girl of the 1999. In the end they called the Carabinieri and unfortunately they had the sad confirmation. Mom Luana a The Gazettehe said:

Motorcycles were his life: he had been riding them since he was 16 and he also fixed up those of his friends. But he has always been careful, an expert driver. He has never had an accident. We can’t come up with an explanation.

He was our only son. Something too big has happened for us. They both died together. Now we are desperate.

The pain of Antonio Cerruti’s mother, after the motorcycle accident for the two boyfriends

Antonio was careful on the road: he always warned us when he was leaving and avoided driving in the evening, just to avoid taking risks. He and Nicole had been together for a few months, but her girlfriend was already at home, she came to us every weekend. We are all desperate.

With these words mother Luana has concluded the interview after the death of his only son of suns 31 years old.

The events took place around 17 on Saturday 29 April. Precisely on the way XXVIII Junenear the crossroads with via San Martino, in the municipality of Volpago del Montelloin the province of Treviso.

The two young men were riding Antonio’s Ducati motorcycle. They had gone out to lunch. When suddenly the boy lost control of his vehicle and they crashed into a pole. There are none on the road skid marks. In fact, now only further investigations will shed light on what happened.