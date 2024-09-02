The Latino community in the Denver metropolitan area (Colorado) denounces that Gang members from the transnational gang Tren de Aragua took over some buildings and houses in the area and threaten and extort payments from residents.

According to the criteria of

However, police departments again denied on Monday that these gang members had taken over the buildings, although they acknowledge that this gang, which was created in Venezuelan prisons, does maintain a presence there.

Interim Aurora Police Department (APD) Chief Heather Morris told reporters today that “Gang members have not taken over” The Edge of Lowry apartments, located on the border between Aurora and Denver.

The Aragua Train has operated from Tocorón prison in Venezuela. Photo:EFE Share

“I’m not saying there aren’t gang members who don’t live in this community,” Morris said.

He stressed that APD “made an effort” over the past few days to “make sure people are not paying ‘rent’ to gang leaders or members.”

But, according to information received by the Colorado Coalition for Immigrant Rights (CIRC), This is exactly what is happening not only in the apartment building mentioned, but also in houses in the area.

Specifically, that and other community organizations are seeking additional information on the case of an immigrant woman who, on the night of Saturday into Sunday, received threats against her and her teenage son in front of her home, allegedly by gang members from the Tren de Aragua, suggesting that she sleep “with her eyes open.”

“We cannot defend ourselves. I did not go to work for fear that they would see me go out and attack my son and my nephew,” said the immigrant.

We cannot defend ourselves. I did not go to work for fear that they would see me go out and attack my son and my nephew.

Community leader Yaeel Duarte told EFE that she feels “helpless” due to the lack of public safety in the city of Aurora, and said that “this mother must be protected, she and all the families who are under attack and threats.”

Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman said on social media that local judges are “already preparing emergency orders” to allow police to “take back control of the situation” so that “this doesn’t happen again.”

At the same time, APD is “collecting evidence” of “criminal activity in the area” (which it described as “isolated”) apparently connected to the Aragua Train.

The existence of the criminal organization known as the Aragua Train became a new topic of political and diplomatic friction between Venezuela and some countries in the region on Tuesday. Photo:EFE Share

What does Denver Police say?

On August 28, the Denver Police Department claimed to have “no knowledge” of Venezuelan gang members threatening residents of local apartments, although it confirmed that “members of that gang have committed crimes in the area,” including a violent robbery of a Mexican jewelry store last July.

Several Latino organizations in Aurora called for a community meeting this Tuesday and next Saturday there will be a meeting of Latino religious leaders from that city who seek to coordinate a joint response to the current situation.

Last month, Colorado authorities, along with federal authorities, announced the creation of a “task force” to identify and arrest members of the gang, which has been operating for months in the Denver metropolitan area.