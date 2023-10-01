Biden said that the United States cannot allow the end of support for Ukraine

US President Joe Biden criticized the government’s temporary budget bill for the lack of assistance to Ukraine, saying that Washington under no circumstances can stop supporting Kyiv.

The head of state noted that the document adopted by both houses of Congress does not contain a clause on the allocation of funds for Ukrainian needs, although the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Republican Kevin McCarthy, and the overwhelming majority of congressmen firmly support Kyiv.

We cannot, under any circumstances, allow US support for Ukraine to be interrupted. Joe Biden President of the U.S.A

Biden added that he expects McCarthy to be fully committed to continuing to provide the assistance Ukraine needs “at this critical moment.”

Related materials:

The US President nevertheless signed a draft budget that does not include support for Kyiv

Despite the criticism, Biden nevertheless signed a project to finance the US government for 45 days, until November 17, which does not include assistance to Ukraine. The White House announced this.

On Saturday, September 30, 2023, the President signed H.R. 5860, which provides fiscal year appropriations to federal agencies through November 17, 2023, for continuing federal government projects and extends certain expiring authorities. The White house

The day before, the US House of Representatives drew up its own draft budget without assistance from Kyiv. This was announced by Republican Congressman from Oklahoma Tom Cole.

After this, the lower house approved a project to finance the government for 45 days, the initiative was supported by 335 congressmen, 91 were against it.

The bill was subsequently approved by the Senate. President Joe Biden technically had less than three hours left to sign the document and avoid a shutdown in the United States.

Congressional controversy

A number of congressmen in the House and Senate attempted to delay or disrupt the vote.

Congressman Jamal Bowman pulled the fire alarm as lawmakers debated a federal government funding extension in the Lower House.

The Committee on Administrative Affairs of the US House of Representatives has opened an investigation into the incident, its chairman Brian Steil said.

It is assumed that Bowman did this in order to give fellow party members more time to familiarize themselves with the budget proposal proposed by the Republicans who control the lower house.

Senator Michael Bennet, a Democrat from Colorado, refused to approve the initiative on an expedited basis, reports Punchbowl News portal. This procedure requires the consent of all members of the legislature.

Bennett demanded that Senate leaders commit to passing a separate aid package for Ukraine in the coming days.

Related materials:

The threat of a shutdown and decisions to continue aid to Ukraine

Over the past few days, the United States has been seriously concerned about the threat of a shutdown—the suspension of the work of government bodies and institutions. This could have happened if Congress had failed to agree on a budget for the new fiscal year by the October 1 deadline.

While the shutdown lasts, non-critical institutions and bodies are closed, and hundreds of thousands of their employees are sent on unpaid leave.

The reason for this situation was disagreement between the Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy, and his most radical party members. They are calling for a $120 billion cut in government spending for fiscal year 2024. The White House and Democrats who control the Senate did not agree with such demands.

There were also serious disputes between American legislators regarding support for Ukraine. Democratic senators put forward a short-term budget proposal through Nov. 17 that included giving Kyiv $6 billion, a quarter of Biden’s $24 billion target.

The head of state asked Congress for an additional $24 billion in aid to Ukraine in early August. It is planned that the allocated money will be used for military, financial and humanitarian assistance.

Republicans in the House of Representatives spoke out against the draft budget, even with the reduction in support for Kyiv. In particular, Marjorie Taylor Greene opposed the new appropriations. The congresswoman has repeatedly criticized the fact that the administration of US President Joe Biden intends to provide endless assistance to Kyiv.

Late in the evening of September 28, the House of Representatives nevertheless voted to allocate $300 million in financial aid to Ukraine, despite pressure from the conservative wing of the Republican Party. Providing additional financial assistance to Kyiv was removed from the Pentagon’s budget plan and was considered as one of the items in the State Department’s new draft budget for 2024.