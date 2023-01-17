“My way of understanding politics is to be at the service of the million and a half Murcians and adopt, at all times, those decisions that revert to their benefit,” said the regional president, Fernando López Miras yesterday. For the head of the Executive and regional leader of the PP, the appropriate measure in this start of 2023, which he described as “the most important in our recent history”, is a remodeling of his Government that “reinforces those aspects that today need a new impulse ».

It is about “offering answers to the problems of citizens” with “an effective, cohesive government, away from noise and focused solely on solving the problems of our neighbors,” he said. “We cannot waste a second on those issues that, far from contributing to improving the lives of all Murcians, hinder daily activity,” said the president. And he defended his “timely and essential decision, at a time of uncertainty” due to the war in Ukraine and the “imminent cutback” of the Tajo-Segura Transfer.

López Miras cited support for companies for job creation, tax reduction and red tape, and defense of the welfare state and public services as objectives. Regarding the latter, he presented it as a “personal commitment” and highlighted the challenge of “protecting” and regenerating the Mar Menor, with an investment of 102 million euros in which “scientific research” will be key. For this “challenge” he has Juan María Vázquez, of whom he highlighted his “experience, rigor and energy”.

The president also pointed out that there must be “a faster, fairer and more direct response” in social policy to the “most vulnerable families.” For this, he trusts Conchita Ruiz Caballero, “a person dedicated to others for years.” And, without going into comment, he confirmed that the reference to the LGTBI collective disappears from the name of the Ministry.

IN SUMMARY «CHANGES» AND «IMPULSE»

“It is a timely and essential decision, at this time of uncertainty due to the impact of the war and the cut in the Transfer”

INVESTMENT AND SOCIAL SPENDING

“We are going to protect the Mar Menor more, with an investment of 102 million euros, and create a social shield for the most vulnerable families”

THE DEPARTURE OF CAMPUZANO

«It is time to make changes, it has nothing to do with a sanitary cordon for Vox, nor with the ideology of the extreme right. I thank Campuzano for his work »

“ONE ONLY VOICE”

“We must be on the streets with an effective, cohesive government focused exclusively on solving the problems of citizens”

López Miras insisted that he wants to maintain “a government for the million and a half Murcians, for those who voted for me and for those who did not.” And, along with the improvement of Primary Care, he referred to “quality education.” For this, he dispenses with Mabel Campuzano and entrusts the responsibility to Víctor Marín, a man of “extensive experience.” Removing the deputy expelled by Vox is not a sanitary cordon for this formation, because “it seems that the distance is more than evident” between her and Abascal’s party, the president responded to journalists in an appearance, in the middle of the afternoon, in the palace of San Esteban.

Young and autonomous



Leaving her out of his cabinet “has nothing to do with the political origin” of Campuzano or his far-right ideology, he assured. And regarding a hypothetical intention to distance himself from controversies such as the modification of the care protocol for pregnant women in Castilla y León at the request of Vox, he stated that he has not yet been “able to understand” whether listening to the fetal heartbeat will be mandatory or volunteer for women who want to abort. And he pointed out that it is something that is being debated in a community located many kilometers from the Region.

“It is time to make changes,” he said about the until now head of Education, whom he thanked “for the work done from autonomy, responsibility and decision.” She did point out that it is necessary to strengthen the implementation of “state regulations.”

Although he affirmed that his government is “above partisan issues”, four months before the regional and local elections, López Miras mentioned that he seeks to “be on the street.” He will do it with an “effective, cohesive government, away from noise and focused solely on solving the problems of our neighbors,” he stressed. He also spoke of a “solid, united and ambitious” team, and promised support for young people, families, companies and the self-employed.

López Miras intends to achieve “a single and stronger voice in defense of the Region” and came to send a message to his advisers: “We have to execute the Budget quickly”, deploy a “social shield” against the impact of inflation and meet the “social demand” to protect and regenerate the Mar Menor.

“Lack of respect” by Vélez



The head of the Executive pointed out that in this new stage Marcos Ortuño, of the PP, will add to his powers in the Presidency, Tourism and Culture the spokesperson, who until now had Valle Miguélez, separated from Ciudadanos after the failed motion of censure of that party and the PSOE.

The context of its readjustment, the president stated, is “the approval of the highest Budget in history”; an “aggravated economic instability” by the war in Ukraine, “which has affected the pocket of all citizens”; and “a Government of Spain that has systematically mistreated the Region of Murcia in economic matters, in infrastructure, with the situation of the Mar Menor and with a cut in the Tajo-Segura transfer that seems imminent.”

At this point, he harshly replied to the “lack of respect” of the government delegate and PSRM leader, José Vélez, who asked him in the morning to “stop crying, buy some clinics and get to work.” According to López Miras, “thousands of families are indeed crying watching how they go to the streets if the Government of Spain cuts just because, in the next few days, 50% of the Tajo-Segura Transfer that reaches the Region of Murcia”. He spoke of workers in agriculture, transportation and other sectors.

Finally, he regretted that “this legislature has not been easy due to the pandemic.” And he reproached the attempt to throw him out of those who “put their interests before the generals” and “dynamited parliamentary activity and put sticks in the wheels of a government” then focused on “distributing masks.”