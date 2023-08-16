After nine days of investigations, collection of evidence and testimonies, the Thai authorities closed the investigation of the Colombian crime Edwin Arrietawho was stabbed and dismembered by the Spanish daniel sancho29 years old.

After closing the case, Sancho’s family He is awaiting trial, which still has no set date. “We cannot say that we feel hopeful, I think we already know everything,” Carmen Balfagón, spokeswoman for Sancho’s family, told the newspaper. readings.

Balfagón pointed out that the family found particular the fact that the investigation was completed in just nine days.

“I respect him, I think they have done an investigation very quickly and quickly, thing that catches our attention and we have to respect, and from there see what we can do from now on”, he added.

The condemnation of the Spanish It is one of the great concerns of those close to the perpetrator. The family clings to a record of past cases in which foreigners have committed crimes in Thailand.

Daniel Jerónimo Sancho Bronchalo is awaiting trial for the crime against Edwin Arrieta.

“We know that Thailand has never carried out a death sentence on a non-Thai person, that what we know. There are the data. But well, we are going to trust and see what happens and in the end we will see what has been determined ”, he added.

The spokeswoman assured the program Summer party that Sancho’s parents have taken the whole issue very badly. “The fit has been very bad. This subject is very difficult to live from the point of view of the family. Very bad as everything that derives from the case. It is very difficult to live on behalf of the family.”

Rodolfo Sancho and Daniel Sancho Photo: Private file/EFE

For now, they will concentrate on continuing with the process and the times of the justice of Thailand. The spokeswoman commented that the objective of the defense will be “seek the motive of the crime”.

“You have to be very respectful of what they are doing in Thailand, this is how we are going to be able to help Daniel,” the spokeswoman said.

This subject is very difficult to live from the point of view of the family. Very bad as everything that derives from the case.

Balfagón stated that, although the final decision regarding the case will be made by the King of Thailand, the family rules out the interference of the kings of Spainregardless of the decision.

Finally, the spokeswoman refrained from speaking about the conversations between Rodolfo Sancho and his son Daniel.

“It is a private conversation; he did not travel to thailand because at this procedural moment it does not benefit. He has said that (Rodolfo) He has a little girl to whom he must explain. I believe that things must be done with the calm that this drama deserves, ”she said.

