Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 10/07/2024 – 22:31

The rapporteur of the text regulating the tax reform, Reginaldo Lopes (PT-MG), stated that the government defended the inclusion of meat in the text and that the discussion of the reform cannot be limited to this point. The statements were made after the announcement made from the plenary pulpit that he would include animal proteins in his report.

“I see this as a historic moment. We cannot summarize the reform as including or not including meat in the basic food basket, despite it being an extremely essential product for the lives of the Brazilian people,” he stated, assuring that this inclusion marks the convergence of two great leaders, the President of the Republic, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, and the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL).

Lopes said that this convergence occurred as a result of the expansion of dialogue between parliamentarians and the government, since it was a desire of all parties to “put meat on the table of Brazilians”, but without “giving with one hand and taking with the other”. Hence the mechanism to lock in the tax burden and trigger the modulation of the tax model, with the possibility of reviewing the products in the list of reduced rates at the initiative of the Executive.

“The government even defended meat (in the basic basket)”, said Lopes, when asked about why the triggers to maintain the VAT rate had to be activated by the government. The rapporteur also stated that Lula “always” defended meat in the basic food basket and that the president’s position is “public”.