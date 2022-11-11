After a very eventful journey that triggered a political crisis between France and Italy, with Brussels in the middle, the humanitarian ship ‘Ocean Viking’ has finally reached land this Friday after traveling almost 3,000 kilometers for three weeks through the Mediterranean Sea. Tired, some injured and hoping to reach a better place than they left behind, the more than 200 migrants rescued by the NGO SOS Mediterranée have already left the ship and received medical attention.

Their arrival has been a “small event in Toulon,” says Michel, a local resident in his sixties, who stocked up on binoculars so he could better observe the scene from a distance. “I sympathize because we cannot let human beings die in the sea,” he told the newspaper ‘Libération’. Despite the desire to help others, he analyzes the situation and asks himself: “It’s very nice, but what are we going to do with these immigrants afterwards?” Next to him, Matthias, 45, does not take his eyes off the boat. He is “excited,” he notes.

Not everyone approached the place with optimism. Alain, a regular 69-year-old fisherman, had come this morning to the edge of the port to fish with his retired friends, as usual, but this time the television cameras have occupied his area. A fact that bothers them slightly, although not as much as the arrival of “all those foreigners.” For him, “ships like that only help to create racism. It’s a shame », he affirms emphatically. The French retiree fears that his country will become a “common” destination for other humanitarian ships. “It’s not humanity, it’s a political issue,” he stresses.

600 mobilized



A great deployment has been carried out this Friday for the arrival of the ‘Ocean Viking’. “State services have mobilized a total of 600 people to receive passengers,” said Evence Richard, the prefect of Var, a staff that mixes police, customs, firefighters and other administrative agents. Before disembarking, a helicopter approached the rescue ship to transfer those who were in a worse situation. Once docked in a Gallic port, the migrants were taken to a military compound prepared in the area and later to buses to carry out health and safety tests, according to ‘Libération’.

Not being authorized to enter national territory, they are “forced to remain” in the waiting area under the control of the Border Police services, installed in a requisitioned holiday center on the peninsula of the island of Giens, in the town of Hyères, explained Eric Jalon, director general of foreigners. They will remain there for twenty days while their situation is studied. Relocations will take place during this period. A third of the asylum seekers will stay in France and the rest (about 175 people) will go to eleven host countries such as Germany, Bulgaria, Lithuania, Portugal or Ireland, among others. Unaccompanied minors present on the ship will be entrusted to the protection of minors.