Sara Nanni, defense policy spokeswoman for the Greens, sees a great need for coordination between members of the European Sky Shield Initiative. © Political Moments/Imago

It has not yet been decided how Germany will use the Israeli Arrow 3 air defense system if an EU country is threatened.

In an interview with Viktor Funk, the defense policy spokeswoman for the Greens, Sara Nanni, points out many unanswered questions within the framework of the European Sky Shield Initiative.

Ms. Nanni, in the past few days, the French media have pointed out that Berlin ignored Paris and Rome when deciding on Arrow 3. After all, France and Italy have developed their own European systems. Hasn’t the dispute over Arrow 3 between Berlin and Paris been resolved?

I think something is still having an effect here, the big dispute has been settled. The fact that Germany opted for a system that is already on the market has more to do with the fact that we in Europe as a whole have different security policy assessments. For example, how likely is it that there could be a confrontation between NATO and Russia in the next ten years. And depending on the assessment, the desire to quickly close the gaps in air defense may be more urgent. If you think that nothing will happen in the next ten or 20 years anyway, you can rely on developing your own new systems. France and Germany are not at the same point in their assessment.

President Macron recently said that Ukraine should perhaps join NATO sooner. Paris also seems to consider the danger from Russia to be great?

My perception is that primarily France’s assessment of the threat situation for Ukraine has changed here. If there is a ceasefire, how likely is it that Russia could re-invade with more troops afterwards? France now seems to think differently on this question.

It is important for Paris to be as independent as possible from the US militarily and to rely on its own and European projects, such as the FCAS and MGCS. Why then the great skepticism about the European Sky Shield Initiative?

The initiative is currently more of a purchasing group. The point is that different products are ordered together. This creates planning security for the armaments companies. And it creates interoperability between the nations that participate in it. If we have different air defense systems within Europe, so if there is Arrow 3, the American Patriot, the German IRIS-T, and the Franco-Italian SAMP, then we cover different areas and create redundancies. But these are not operational redundancies. The systems with similar abilities help when a system fails, when it is hacked, when its Achilles’ heel is found and it is disabled. It is often said that there are far too many systems in Europe. But if we only have one of each system now, that’s not necessarily healthy either.

Will this argument convince Paris?

That could be an argument for looking at it with a certain composure that Germany and France did not come together at this point because it also has military advantages.

The European Sky Shield Initiative currently has 19 countries, three of which – Sweden, Austria and Switzerland – are not NATO members. Sweden is likely to become a NATO member soon, but what about Austria and Switzerland when it comes to sharing information within the initiative?

It is clear that NATO countries will not exchange their information with non-members. It is also clear that Arrow 3 will be on German soil, so far there are no other European countries that want to buy the system. But beyond that, there are still many unanswered questions that European governments still need to resolve, particularly with regard to the use of Arrow 3.

In an answer to a small question from the Union in May, the federal government avoided making clear statements about whether Arrow 3 is also intended to protect other states.

My position is that it is still open. But if you imagine the trajectories of rockets and cruise missiles, then it’s clear that we have to work with other EU countries on this. After all, we cannot just protect a certain airspace over Europe and not the others. But agreements of this kind will certainly not be the subject of public discussions for security reasons.

The dispute over Arrow 3 is not the only major difference of opinion, as there is also a crunch between Berlin and Paris when it comes to arms exports.

I don’t think that’s something that is regulated between two countries either, rather that directives will be needed at EU level. But that will be a very long process. As far as Germany is concerned, we are not even in the parliamentary negotiations on the new arms export law. If many people in Germany have reservations about supplying exports to dictators, then it is not just a gut feeling, but the events of recent years have shown that states that are aggressive internally also tend to appear aggressive externally.

Is the Russian war also a reminder?

Rheinmetall wanted to supply Russia with a combat training center before 2014, and France even wanted to sell a helicopter carrier to Russia after Crimea was annexed. Less than ten years ago we wanted to cooperate more closely with Russia militarily. And now our assessments of this state have tipped into the opposite direction. Before this experience, it is important to take this situation as an opportunity to take another close look. What actually qualifies a state as reliable enough to be equipped with the means of violence? We must have this debate in Germany and also with our European friends. I do that personally too, especially with my political friends in France and Great Britain.

(By Viktor Funk)