The general superintendent of CADE (Administrative Council for Economic Defense), Alexandre Barreto, said that the body is not competent to interfere in Petrobras’ pricing policy. In an interview with Folha de S.PauloBarreto said that there is no “magic” to be made by the agency to change the price of fuel.

“Cade is not competent to regulate Petrobras’ price policy and cannot determine it or any company that practices price A or B”he said.

CADE is responsible for analyzing and judging acts of companies that may pose a risk to competition, such as mergers and acquisitions.

In January, the agency opened 2 administrative inquiries against Petrobras to investigate alleged abuses by the state-owned company in the fuel market. The focus of the investigations is the company’s natural gas and oil infrastructure and the other on the prices charged by the company in the fuel production chain.

According to Barrett, it is “impossible” that these investigations will have a short-term effect on fuel prices. The statements go against the expectation created during the president’s administration. Jair Bolsonaro (PL) that ongoing investigations could ease the company’s prices.

Barreto said that it is within the competence of the antitrust agency to take action against the company if it is concluded that there were anti-competitive practices, but processes like this take 2 to 3 years.

Regarding the government’s plan to privatize Petrobras, the superintendent stated that he is open to discuss the topic if invited. According to him, the agency’s attention to the company would remain the same, even in the private sector.

“From a competitive point of view, it makes no difference whether the activity is operated by a private or state agent. What interests us is to have more competitors”, he said.