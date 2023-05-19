Estadão Contenti

05/19/2023 – 12:31

In an event organized by the Grupo de Líderes Empresariais (Lide) in which the tax reform proposals by PECs 45 and 110 are being harshly attacked by the participants, the governor of Goiás, Ronaldo Caiado (União Brasil), defended that in the name of a tax reform You can’t kill the federation.

A persistent critic of the two PECs in progress in Congress for the change they propose, changing taxation at origin for charging taxes at destination and withdrawing the autonomy of states and municipalities to manage their taxes, Caiado said that “tax reform is fine”, but that one should not “take away the creative capacity of the States”.

Caiado, who was re-elected in the 2022 election, gave an example of his experience in the first term at the head of the Government of Goiás. He said that when he arrived at the Palácio das Esmeraldas he found the state’s accounts with a deficit of R$ 6 billion and that he had to ask for a fiscal restructuring.

“Today we have a surplus of R$ 9 billion”, said the governor, and then defended the autonomy that, according to him, allowed the cash recovery. “We cannot, in the name of a tax reform, kill the Federation”, reiterated the governor, who among other things also defends the slicing of the tax reform.

Goiás has also been concerned about the change in taxation from origin to destination because, as the State is an exporter, with the approved reform, it would lose revenue.

The governor of Goiás also criticized the rush to approve the tax reform, having no idea beforehand of the content of the complementary laws that will regulate the new tax system. Caiado, who is a doctor by training, argued that “when we operate on paper, we don’t get infected, we don’t go to the ICU, we don’t have complications, we don’t bleed”, to justify his criticism of the lack of complementary laws for the reform.

Still on the proposals for reform in process, the governor of Goiás stated that when they are put on the table, complications begin. "Let's make sure it's gradual, let's start with federal taxes. Everyone is in favor of the reform, but let's be realistic", said Caiado.
























