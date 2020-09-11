José Mourinho participated in a press convention through Zoom during which he took inventory of what the season could be for Tottenham. One of many questions he answered is about the potential of one other striker becoming a member of the squad: “Sure, I wish to, I would like a striker, however I wish to make it very clear that the membership, the construction that’s above me, is aware of that I would like a ahead. Are we going to get one? I actually suppose so, for the steadiness of the squad, the crew wants it as a result of for the time being the squad is turning into very balanced.

And he continued with the matter: “We notice that greater than ever we’d like a ahead. So sure, we’re engaged on it. The opposite day Jurgen mentioned that Liverpool isn’t a membership of oligarchs and states. We’re the identical. We can’t go to the market and lay our a fortune on gamers. However all that I wish to make it clear that we’re discovering it troublesome to steadiness the squad effectively. And that good steadiness can be to carry one other ahead to the crew. “

Mourinho additionally analyzed the potential departure of Danny Rose, with whom he has had issues, as proven within the Amazon documentary: “If Genoa indicators Danny Rose, I believe they signal an excellent participant. If additionally they signal an excellent participant within the final yr of their contract, I believe they’re in a first-rate place to get an excellent deal. And if Danny goes there, I want him all the perfect. One of many issues you possibly can be taught from Amazon is that Danny is the kind of one who needs to play video games on a regular basis. “