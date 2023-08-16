Minister says that one cannot think that the president “will do in 4 years what was left undone in 4 years of stoppage”

The Minister of the Environment and Climate Change, Marinsa Silva, said that “we can’t find” that the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) “it will do in 4 years what was left undone in 4 years of stoppage”. Did not directly mention the government of the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL). The statement was given during the opening of the Marcha das Margaridas, in Brasília (DF). “We know that we spent 4 years without a policy for human rights, for indigenous peoples, for farmers, for everything. And Lula will work a lot”, he said. According to Marina, “we cannot demand that everything be answered at once”. With the exception of Simone Tebet (Budget and Planning), all the women ministers of the Lula government were present at the event: Ana Moser (Sport); Nísia Trindade (Health); Sonia Guajajara (Indian people); Cida Gonçalves (Women); Anielle Franco (Racial Equality); Margareth Menezes (Culture): Luciana Santos (Science, Innovation and Technology). Caixa president Rita Serrano was also present.

