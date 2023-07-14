With a plea “against censorship and fascism.” This is how the director of the San Sebastián Film Festival, José Luis Rebordinos, presented yesterday at the headquarters of the Film Academy in Madrid, the Spanish programming that will arrive at the event that will be held between September 22 and 30. Without naming Vox at any time, but describing the arrival of the “extreme right” in regional and autonomous governments and warning that “for the first time they could form part of the Government of Spain”, Rebordinos read a statement with which the festival it positioned itself against the “last cases of censorship” and the “fascists” in town halls and communities.

“The San Sebastián Festival is a space for freedom in which any speech can be delivered with only one condition: respect for those who think differently and acceptance of difference and the freedom of all”, pointed out the director of the contest, which ensured that “diversity” has always been claimed from it and that is why they have never taken sides with one political acronym or another. “But now that censorship reappears with force” and with the arrival of “fascism” in democratic institutions, which “segregates based on skin color or religion” and “denies rights” to those who have another sexual option or to women, “we have the obligation not to remain silent from the world of culture and cinema because we think that our silence today can make us accomplices of what can happen tomorrow”, he affirmed, which provoked a warm applause from the assistants, among whom were Laia Costa, Berto Romero or the Javis.

They were there because although the international films that will compete for the Golden Shell had already been revealed, the Spanish representation in the Official Section of the festival had yet to be announced. In the absence of any more films being incorporated between now and September, there are three selected feature films, all of them with a feminine gaze.

The first of the films is ‘O corno’, by Jaione Camborda (San Sebastián, 1983), who with ‘Arima’ (2020), her debut feature, has already received awards in Seville and Gijón. Shot in Galician, it is set on the island of Arousa, in the seventies, and follows the steps of María (Janet Novás), a woman who assists in childbirth and, after a horrible event, is forced to flee to Portugal through an old smugglers route.

The second is ‘El sueño de la sultana’, debut feature film by Isabel Herguera (San Sebastián, 1983), visual artist, producer and animation director who was nominated for a Goya for best short film for ‘La gallina ciega’ (2006). . The tape is an animated utopia made from the story that the Indian writer Rokeya Hossain wrote in 1905 about a country ruled by women.

Finally, ‘Un amor’, by Isabel Coixet (Sant Adrià de Besòs, 1960), based on the successful novel of the same name by Sara Mesa and starring Laia Costa, was also selected. It will be the first time that Coixet competes for the Golden Shell. The novel tells the story of Nat, a young woman who leaves behind the exhausting life of the city and goes to live in La Escapa, in the depths of rural Spain. After accepting a disturbing sexual proposal from a neighbor, the thirty-year-old will rethink who she is.

Out of competition, but in the Official Selection, there will be a special screening of ‘They Shot the Piano Player’, directed by Fernando Trueba and Javier Mariscal, where they defend the figure of the Brazilian musician Tenório Jr., in a portrait of the beginnings of the bossa nova. And out of competition, ‘La mesías’, the new series directed by Los Javis for Movistar Plus+, which has as its starting point a viral video of a Christian pop music group and whose cast includes, among others, Roger Casamajor, will participate out of competition. , Macarena García, Lola Dueñas, Carmen Machi, Ana Rujas, Albert Pla, Amaia, Biel Rossell and Cecilia Roth.

two world premieres



But there is life beyond the Official Section. Thus, at the Anoeta Velodrome, with capacity for almost three thousand people and a 400-square-meter screen, the world premieres of two series will take place. The first is ‘Esta ambicion desmedidada’, produced by the production company Little Spain, which has followed C. Tangana for four years during the start-up and the ‘Sin cantar ni afinar’ tour, with which he presented ‘El from Madrid’. The second is ‘El otro lado’, the new series by Berto Romero, created in collaboration with Javier Ruiz Caldera and Alberto de Toro also for Movistar Plus+, and which revolves around a journalist specializing in the paranormal. Eva Ugarte, María Botto, Nacho Vigalondo, Albert García, María Pascual and Hugo Morenilla complete the cast of this terrifying comedy.

The New Directors section, dedicated to first and second films, will host the premiere of the second feature film by Javier Macipe (Zaragoza, 1987), ‘La estrella azul’, a fictional approach to the story of Zaragoza musician Mauricio Aznar, founder of bands like Más Beers or Almagato.

Latin Horizons, a section dedicated to Latin American cinema, will include the participation of Martín Benchimol’s first solo documentary, ‘El castillo’ / The Castle, which will compete for the Horizontes Award, while Dolores Fonzi returns to San Sebastián as debuting director, presenting ‘Blondi’, the story of the special relationship that a mother has with her son starring Fonzi herself along with Carla Peterson, Rita Cortese, Toto Rovito and Leonardo Sbaraglia. Both are Spanish co-productions.

Finally, in Zabaltegi-Tabakalera, the most open competitive section of the festival, the first film by Alberto Martín Menacho (Madrid, 1986), ‘Antier noche’, a portrait of a certain rural youth from southern Europe who lives between a world that disappears and a modern one that keeps advancing. In addition, after winning the Camera d’Or, an award that receives the best debut at the Cannes Film Festival, An Pham Thien (Vietnam, 1989) will also compete for the Zabaltegi-Tabakalera Award with ‘Inside the Yellow Cocoon Shell’.

Ion de Sosa (Urnieta, 1981), author of titles such as ‘True Love’ (2011) and ‘Sueño los androides’ (2014), will participate in the section with the medium-length film Mamantula, which is also the name of a giant spider dressed as human. And finally there will also be the short film ‘Contadores’, by Irati Gorostidi (Eguesibar, 1988), which participated in the Cannes Critics’ Week and was part of the Kimuak catalog last year.