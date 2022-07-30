Every day we wake up more horrified by the unstoppable violence and the growing offensive against women. Thus, the crimes committed against two women who were burned alive, refer us to truly Dantesque scenarios. I also see in these atrocities, various motivations and consequences that I now address:

In the first place, the proliferation of an individual and social psychopathy that is born, of course, from a devaluation of the human, but also from that criminal omission that comes from the authorities that repeat corruption, negligence and impunity, since conflicts of life that should lead to citizen agreements and commitments when duly channeled by the public institutions themselves, lead to unforgivable murders.

There is the case of Margarita Ceceña, who, due to a housing dispute, suffered these consequences from her insane aggressors, and also Luz Raquel Padilla who was atrociously attacked, doused with gasoline and immolated due to a neighborhood issue, as if they were tragic aftershocks that must never be repeated. Both women, with children, head of the family and without anyone defending them, which is another very serious and alarming situation because not even an attempt by their own communities to stop these insane behaviors was recorded.

Another point, which seems relevant to me, is the fact that the authorities did not follow up from the beginning of the complaints or lawsuits that were filed in each case and whose omission made this behavior grow to the point of sacrificing the entire public road to Luz Raquel and Margarita.

In the same way, we can see that trend that exceeds our indignation, courage and impotence of permanent hostility towards women that has led to the multiplication of femicide. In the month of June alone, 281 women were murdered.

So we have been slow to act with more promptness and determination to stop that trend and indeed the criminal response that we have just witnessed, speechless and paralyzed, which goes from the case of Luz Raquel to that of Margarita.

In the same way, it is necessary to break that fence of inaction of the responsible authorities at any of the levels of government in question, to apply an expeditious justice from the beginning in which such almost indescribable criminal acts are committed, and go beyond the accustomed and conformist model of opening an investigation folder, fencing with yellow bands, talking about presumed culprits and, even worse, allowing the executors to escape or release bail and avoid legal subterfuges or almost endless trials.

And of course, all of us commit ourselves to curb every time we know or witness those potential attitudes in our own social circle that can detonate in true hells like the ones we have just witnessed, where it will no longer be enough to allude to indignation and impotence, be it individual or social.