Podemos will not support the PSOE to approve the General State Budgets if it intends to approve them with the support of Citizens. This is how the party led by Pablo Iglesias warned this Friday, that considers the government’s policies “incompatible” with those of this formation and those of the Popular Party (PP).

The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, begins next week a round of negotiations with the political parties to obtain the necessary support to carry out the budgets. The decision of Podemos, a party that intends to repeat the majority of the inauguration, represents a serious setback for Sánchez’s will for dialogue.

“The PSOE knows that with us it is not going to count on Citizens for budgets,” said the spokesperson for Podemos, Isa Serra, at a press conference. with his counterpart Rafa Mayoral. “We trust that the PSOE takes care of the majority that supports this Government,” added Serra, who has made clear the position of the purple formation.

Likewise, Irene Montero, Minister of Equality, has spoken along the same lines as Isa Serra. “To agree with the progressive majority that made the motion of censure and the investiture possible is the way to build social budgets that move away from the recipes of austerity that PP and Citizens like so much,” he said.

The round of contacts of the Prime Minister next week begins on Wednesday, September 2 with a meeting with the leader of the PP, Pablo Casado, at 10:00 am at the Moncloa. On the same day, at 5:00 p.m., Pedro Sánchez will meet with the president of Ciudadanos, Inés Arrimadas.