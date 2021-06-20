The president of Podemos, senator Alvaro Dias (PR), stated this Sunday (20.jun.2021) that the acronym considers triggering the STF (Supreme Federal Court) if President Jair Bolsonaro sanctions the MP (provisional measure) for the privatization of Eletrobras, recently approved by the Senate.

Dias stated that the text is a “true Frankstein (sic)” and it will be harmful to the country. He says that Podemos was the party that most voted against the MP. The text passed with a scoreboard tight: 42 to 37.

the senator did statements on your official Twitter account:

Other senators say they will call the STF. Cid Gomes (PDT-CE) classified the text approved by the Senate as a “illegality” it is a “absurd”.

Senate Minority Leader Jean Paul (PT-RN), affirmed will go to court to stop the MP “along with other leaders”. In another Twitter post, the senator said which will trigger the STF and the TCU (Tribunal de Contas da União).

O power360 contacted the STF. He questioned whether the Court received any action against the text approved by the Senate. There was no return until the publication of this report.

