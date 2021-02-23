The spokesperson for the municipal group Podemos in the Murcia City Council, Ginés Ruiz Maciá, will take this Thursday to the Plenary a motion in which it will ask the Corporation to urge the municipal government to present a manifestation of interest so that the Consistory opts for benefit from European funds to be able to extend the tram line to the Carmen neighborhood.

«The extension of the tram to the Carmen neighborhood is fully part of this subsidy line, especially considering that The Feasibility Study has already been drawn up, with the rank of preliminary project, and it was even submitted to public exposure in 2014, so it can be considered a “mature project, in the terms of the Ministry.”

For Ruiz Maciá, it is time for the Government Team to address “once and for all” the issue of mobility because “It has become a recurring electoral promise that is never fulfilled”. From Podemos, they consider this an opportunity to improve the structure of the municipality.

“The City Council has to formalize the petition and has until March 12 to do so,” Ruiz Maciá said. “As we know that their commitment to mobility is usually quite low, we will take this matter to the plenary session so that it is the Corporation that reminds them that mobility is a key issue to build the new Murcia,” he added.

With regard to transport, from the Municipal Group Podemos, together with the Municipal Socialist Group, another motion will ask the corporation that the Murcia City Council adhere to the Manifesto in defense of public transport. Both formations accuse the deterioration suffered by the public transport network, “already quite deficient before the pandemic, and much worse using Covid-19 as an excuse.”

Therefore, from Podemos, they see with «concern» how the successive governments of the Popular Party, both from the Autonomous Community and from the City Council, «They have abandoned public transport reducing lines and frequencies and causing that it is not an option for Murcians and they are forced to travel in private vehicles.

That is why Podemos will show in Plenary its intention that the local Government «uncover its true interest in public transport by convening the Transport Table and inviting both the Platform in Defense of Public Transport and the Minister of Development to create debate and try to find a solution to a problem that we have been dragging on for decades but that has increased in recent months.