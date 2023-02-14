Juan Carlos Monedero participates in a Podemos rally in 2021, with Pablo Iglesias sitting near him. VICTOR SAINZ

The last line of investigation that remains open neuron case —the judicial investigations that began in mid-2020 to investigate Podemos’ relationship with the Mexican consultancy Neurona— deflates a little more. The Cybercrime Unit of the National Police has concluded that Juan Carlos Monedero, founder of the party, did not manipulate an email that he sent to the Latin American company and that magistrate Juan José Escalonilla had placed under suspicion. The formation gives enormous value to this police report since, according to the political force, it shows that Monedero did not intervene as a commission agent so that Neurona was hired for the general elections of April 2019. Thus, we can once again take oxygen in a cause which in these more than two years has been progressively weakening.

“As it is a third-party web portal, such as Google-gmail in this case, its user (email account holder) does not have the ability to modify an email that has already been sent. It may be deleted, not altered or manipulated; since all this data is stored on servers managed by Google to which users do not have access to modify, beyond being able to send or receive emails from this web platform ”, exposes the Cybercrime Unit in a two-page report dated on February 2, to which EL PAÍS has had access.

He neuron case It was born as a macroprocess that has been deflating. After receiving a complaint from a former party lawyer —José Manuel Calvente, in conflict with the leadership—, Judge Escalonilla came to open up to ten lines of investigation, of which he has already shelved nine. Among other points, it has been ruled out that bonuses were paid to the manager and treasurer of Podemos; that the costs of the work of the headquarters would be inflated; or that money be diverted from the solidarity fund of the formation, a fund to which the charges donate part of the salary for social purposes and that the right described as a box b. Also archived babysitter casethe derivative of the investigations that focused on an alleged crime of unfair administration for the alleged use of Podemos workers to care for the daughter of the current Minister of Equality, Irene Montero, and the former Vice President of the Government and former party leader , Pablo Iglesias.

As of today, there is only one line of investigation open: the hiring of Neurona by Podemos for the general elections of April 2019. At first, the judge suspected that the formation paid the consultant 363,000 euros for some services that never lent But, after proving the existence of work done by the Latin American company, magistrate Escalonilla turned the investigation around and is now investigating whether the price paid to Neurona was inflated. To do this, he has commissioned an expert report to calculate what the cost should be, although he cannot find anyone to do it for him: a dozen companies and professionals have already refused to take on this task.

In this context, the Economic and Fiscal Crime Unit (UDEF) of the National Police came to prepare a report in November 2020 in which it pointed directly to Monedero, and the judge charged him. According to the magistrate, thus collecting the thesis of the agents, the founder of Podemos had supposedly received 26,200.31 euros for intermediating in favor of Neurona so that the party would hire her for the national elections in April 2019. To support his theory, the UDEF assured that, to justify this income, the politician had fabricated ad hoc an invoice worth 26,200 euros, dated December 30, 2018 under the concept of “300 hours of face-to-face consulting in Buenos Aires, Colombia and Mexico”. “[Es] It is customary to issue false invoices under the presumed provision of advisory services, as it is a service that is difficult to verify,” the judge added in a letter.

However, from the beginning, Monedero and Podemos have denied any illegality. The party’s co-founder has always acknowledged that he worked for Neurona years ago, but he insists that he had nothing to do with hiring the Mexican company for the general elections. In addition, in his defense, he stated that this invoice was sent to the consultant by e-mail (the email that, as the Cybercrime Unit has now concluded, cannot be manipulated) on January 13, 2019, that is, before those April 2019 elections were called. “So the insinuations about the alleged The link between the payment he received and the subsequent elections lacks any foundation”, emphasize sources from the political force.

Along the same lines, the person in charge of that campaign, Juan Manuel del Olmo, assured the judge that it was he who decided on his own initiative to entrust Neurona with the work for said elections, after the person in charge of the consultancy contacted him months before and after the elections were called by surprise in February 2019.

Judge Escalonilla decided to terminate the investigation period of the neuron case on July 27, but it has not yet decided whether to file the case or prosecute someone — it is pending receipt of that expert report on the cost of Neurona’s work. For its part, the Prosecutor’s Office believes that these inquiries have little future. The public ministry not only considers it already accredited that the consultant sent employees to Spain to help with the campaign and that it carried out work commissioned by Podemos, but also noted in a letter sent to the instructor: “We understand that the training can contract with the providers that deems appropriate and cost may not be reliably determined.”