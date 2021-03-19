Podemos began a round of meetings with neighborhood associations in Murcia and other organizations in order to reach a consensus on the demands and needs. The objective is transfer them to the «new government of the Glorieta» if the motion of censure presented by the purple formation, PSOE and Ciudadanos goes ahead, according to sources from Podemos in a statement.

The two councilors of the municipal group, Ginés Ruiz and Clara Martínez, accompanied by the organic representative of Podemos in the municipality, Luigi Carinci, held a meeting last Wednesday with the neighborhood associations of southern neighborhoods in which they put in common the main demands of these areas of the municipality.

At that meeting, the attendees addressed issues related to the public transport, sports facilities, cultural centers, neighborhood police, cleaning and maintenance and the conclusion of the burial to Nonduermas, among other matters. Ruiz explained that “practically all of them” have already been taken to plenary session by Podemos, and “now it is time to demand their fulfillment from the new government team, which has already supported them when we have been taking them to the plenary session.”

“Our priority is none other than the neighbors who set the priorities of the City Council”, said Ruiz, for whom “the objective is to continue to be a transmission belt between Murcia and Murcia and the City Council and transfer those needs to the future government of the Glorieta ». The meetings will run throughout the next week with more neighborhood associations as well as with unions and other civil society groups.