The dealers have this week asked all parliamentary groups to vote in favor of a minimal legal change that supports their business activity and protects jobs.

Furthermore, since faconauto have just presented the study “Mobility preferences and purchasing trends 2023” with a sample of 700 people, it can be seen that preferences for alternative vehicles (hybrids and PHEVs) are beginning to gain weight among the population, occupying the second and third position , respectively.

Diesel, which reigned in the sales charts a few years ago, is relegated to fourth place, while the pure electric vehicle (BEV) continues at the bottom.

We have spoken with Marta Blázquez, executive vice president of the employers’ association that integrates the associations of official dealers of automobile brands, industrial vehicles and agricultural machinery present about these issues and the challenges that dealers and the automotive sector face. in the Spanish market.

Sales have not yet recovered, the semiconductor crisis continues, prices are rising… Will we get out of this?

We have no choice but to leave, because our sector is key to the economy. It is true that the market this year has started better than expected, but it remains to be seen if this “recovery” becomes a trend and brings us closer, hopefully next year, to exceeding one million registered units, which is at most which we should aspire to as a minimum. Despite this good start, we must remember that we are still close to 30% below the number of registrations registered before the pandemic. The pandemic was a turning point because it triggered, among many other things, bottlenecks in the supply of vehicles and also what you mentioned in your question, an increase in their average price, especially due to the increase in raw materials. Regarding the average price of vehicles, a point must be made and it is that this increase in prices came from before the pandemic, linked to the strong technological effort that the sector is making to advance in the decarbonization of its models.

How do you think the ban, starting in 2035, on the sale of combustion engine vehicles will affect the sector? Do you see a future with ecofuels?

The ban on the sale of combustion engine vehicles from 2035 is an ambitious goal that is difficult to meet at the point where we currently find ourselves. We have always advocated for this transition to be progressive and having a broader vision in terms of technologies, since it seems to us that this transition cannot be based solely on electrification, which, by the way, is not working. The electric market is advancing, but not at the speed at which the administrations mark us and the one that we also want. The reality is that a large percentage of families cannot afford an electric vehicle. We cannot make a transition that does not take into account the reality of Spanish society and, above all, our per capita income. But there is another determining factor, and that is that Spain is at the bottom of Europe when it comes to installing public access charging points.

Let us bet, then, on all technologies, including ecofuels, which I believe can play a more than relevant role in the transition towards sustainable mobility, especially in the short and medium term, while more advanced technologies are developed and adopted. Ecofuels can be a solution to reduce emissions from current internal combustion vehicles, while encouraging research and development of more advanced technologies.

Is all this part of the disorientation of citizens, of not knowing which vehicle to buy?

Perhaps the greatest confusion is the one that the citizen has felt when messages have been released ahead of time regarding technologies that still have to play an essential role for the citizen in this period of transition that we are living through. Do not confuse selling with driving: until 2035 it is possible to acquire combustion vehicles, which we will be able to use until 2050. In recent years we have missed reassuring messages both from Spain and from Europe… it would have been of great help to avoid the impoverishment of the registrations. We must be aware that without a more dynamic market, the decarbonisation objectives that are being proposed to us will be even more unattainable.

Is the future of the automobile really settled and secured with the electrification of the fleet? In the survey it is seen that it is in the tail, although consumers are increasingly interested in PHEVs and hybrids.

We have the perception that the commitment that is being made by the Public Administrations for electric mobility, and that the sector is supporting the sector with strong investments, is not materializing in a consolidation of this technology, neither in registrations nor in the installation of points of recharge. In both aspects, we can say that 2022 has been, in a way, a lost year. We are witnessing a true industrial revolution but the tools that are being given to us, in terms of aid or regulatory improvements, are not enough to move faster, and the result is that Spain is losing its opportunity to lead this transition towards a more sustainable mobility. Meanwhile, the car, in general, but particularly the electric one, is becoming a luxury for a broad base of the population, and this goes against the current of the decarbonisation of mobility and, above all, of the democratizing role that the automobile for over a century. That transition is not going well. What does the report that we have presented with PwC Spain tell us? Well, for the Spanish, the private and gasoline vehicle is the first option when it comes to resolving their mobility. It is necessary to activate all possible levers and look at the policies that are being carried out in other countries such as Norway, where the reduction in VAT on electric vehicles is having a positive impact on the result of registrations

What role will alternatives such as subscription cars, micro-mobility and carsharing play?

I believe that we should consider these formulas as complements, because the truth, as I have already mentioned, the private vehicle and also public transport are the kings of mobility in our country, followed by options such as taxis or VTCs.

But as in everything, we have a broad vision. For example, the subscription car may appeal to consumers who do not want to own a vehicle, but who might consider using a vehicle for a certain period of time. In addition, micromobility and carsharing options may be especially attractive for consumers who live in urban environments and who prefer more efficient and sustainable transport alternatives. By the way, we also see all these options as opportunities for new business niches that dealers are beginning to explore as part of their transformation.

There is something that is greatly worrying buyers. They acquire a car with a price, but until it arrives, most of the time 8 months later, it has been able to change its value, how is this managed?

It has been another of the unwanted consequences of the pandemic and which, by the way, partly explains the very low level of registrations that we are dragging. Both dealers and brands have been making a significant effort to minimize this situation. It is important to say that dealers, almost from the beginning of this crisis, are having stock for immediate delivery for customers who need them.

How would the entry into force of Euro 7 affect us? Would it damage the Spanish factories, as discussed?

Euro VII establishes important obstacles for manufacturers and the sector to continue with their rapid evolution towards zero emissions, that is, towards the electric vehicle. To comply with the Euro VII standard, manufacturers would be forced to transfer significant financial and engineering resources from electric vehicles to the internal combustion engine. In addition, it would lead to an increase in prices. It would not only slow down your electromobility roadmap, but potentially set it back. We once again ask that the transition be carried out wisely and without jeopardizing the competitiveness of a sector as important as ours.

The survey shows that users still want to go to a dealership, see and try the product, but brands are betting on digital.

The disappearance of dealerships is a kind of mantra that we have been listening to for years, but the truth is that our vision is that the dealership will continue to be key in the purchasing process. This is what our study says, with 96% of those surveyed believing that they will be essential in the future and, therefore, they are transforming. Our vision of this transformation is called “eDealership” that goes through the electric vehicle ecosystem, energy efficiency and digitization.

The objective is that, hand in hand with a deep digitization process, they become the main mobility prescribers, taking advantage of synergies and territorial cohesion ensured by distribution networks, diversifying and transforming their business models, creating new professional profiles and attracting young and female talent.