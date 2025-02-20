02/20/2025



Updated at 12: 16h.





Podemos explained this Thursday that he took the co -founder of the Juan Carlos Cardero Training of the party activity when he had knowledge in 2023 of testimonies about alleged sexual violence starring him. This Wednesday, ABC exclusively published an audio of an ex -collaborator of Pablo Iglesias in which he reported these episodes.

It was a WhatsApp message in which Sergio Gregori, one of the founders of Canal Red and collaborator of the former leader of Pode strong from Juan Carlos, from slugs, things that as they told me sound like sexual assaultthat it is serious, and she is the one who has decided that she did not want that to transcend the public sphere, and it is something that is serious and yes, of course it hurts me because Xxxxx is my friend, but since XXXXX did not want to denounce Nothing because I kept maintaining a normal and cordial relationship with Juan Carlos ».

Sources of Podemos, in conversation with Europa Press, defend have acted “from the first minute” at the time they had knowledge of complaints against the political scientist, who dated in September 2023. «The priority of the organization has been at all times to fulfill its obligation to be a safe space for all women, in addition to recognizing those who They have offered their testimony and respect their decisions, ”they say.

The party explains that it received, on the aforementioned date, an email with a testimony about purse behaviors that could become sexual violence and where it was requested to act internally. In this email a series of Behaviors as touching by purse.









Thus, purple formation activated the procedure and transferred that letter to the guarantee commission, which offered the complainant “a confidential and safe way to” provide concrete testimonies of the facts, although it specifies that “he did not get a response” to that communication studied up to twice.

Another testimony came to the direction and acted

On the same dates, several members of the Directorate of Podemos received another testimony of a woman victim of sexual violence by Monedero.

The aforementioned sources have stressed that this second woman “expressly” asked an internal performance for purse will stop participating in the acts of the organization.

In this way, they have indicated that we can acted and stopped calling the activities of the party to Monedero, which Since 2015 he did not hold any position in the direction and that in May 2023 he had abandoned the Republic and Democracy Institute.

Finally, Podemos has reiterated its commitment to be a “safe space for all women and act strongly to any indication of violence, as it has done in this case.”

Purse came out before the complaints

Monedero, on the other hand, has affirmed in a letter published in networks that has been suffering “false complaints” for “rumors” orchestrated to hurt him and does not seem “fair” to be splashed by accusations of alleged sexual harassment, when he He is a defender of the ‘Law only is yes’ and it is clear that any relationship is based on consent.

His departure from the Republic and Democracy Institute, the ‘Think Tank’, It was made public in September 2023 by the purse itself through a message on social networks and it wielded that the decision was taken in accordance with the general secretary of Podemos, Ione Belarra, who thanked the trust during this time. Thus, he did not refer to any type of complaint or testimony of alleged sexual violence.

However, the march of this foundation was really produced on May 19, 2023, before the complaints for alleged sexual violence, and He did it voluntarily, As Europa Press has been able to know.