The coordinator of Podemos in the Region of Murcia, Javier Sánchez Serna, this morning appreciated the decision of the Ministry of Development to prevent the renaming of Corvera Airport as Juan de la Cierva Airport for failing to comply with the Historical Memory Law. For Sánchez Serna, the controversy caused by the change of name of the airport is «another artificial controversy, a smokescreen fed by the regional government to hide the real problems of this Region».

The United We can deputy pointed out “as the main challenges that the regional executive has ahead: economic reactivation and vaccination, in which we continue to queue as those who are more slowly immunizing their population.” In addition, Sánchez Serna pointed out, »López Miras used this decision to try to hide that on Wednesday they took to the Regional Assembly a decree that prepares a new millionaire rescue for a dilapidated airport, which has already cost Murcia more than 300 million euros, after closing San Javier.

The regional coordinator of Podemos recalled that “the tests leave no doubt that Juan de la Cierva was an active element in General Franco’s conspiracy and coup, which led Spain to a bloody war ». Sánchez Serna insisted that de la Cierva “not only provided Franco with the planes to reach the peninsula from Africa, but that he was sent months before by Alfonso XIII to negotiate with the Italian fascists,” so he cannot legally name the Airport.

Faced with the “confrontation promoted by López Miras knowing that the proposed name is not legal”, Sánchez Serna opted for a “smart solution” such as “looking for a name unrelated to any controversy and more linked to the present of the Region of Murcia and its natural values ​​». In this way, Podemos has proposed that this infrastructure be called Mar Menor Airport, something that in the opinion of the purple coordinator “would be a great boost for the region, in addition to transmitting a firm commitment to the recovery of the area.” The deputy considered that with other issues, “with names of people, or with ideological references there may be controversy”, while “all the people of this region love the Mar Menor and consider it a part of its essence.”

Finally, the regional coordinator of Podemos regretted that the Murcia Region is “continuously in the news for the controversies of López Miras, for buying deputies or for breaking the laws. For Sánchez Serna “the PP is damaging the image of the Region in the rest of Spain, turning us into a national joke, into a failed autonomy.”