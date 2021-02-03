There is no risk of rupture in the Government. Both partners repeat it insistently, but distrust and tensions do not subside. If on Monday Unidos Podemos aired its “substantial discrepancies” with the PSOE on the housing law, which for months they have been negotiating with the Minister of Transport, José Luis Ábalos, this Tuesday it joined a demand that until now had been promoted by the forces of the opposition, from the PP and Ciudadanos to Esquerra, and demanded direct aid to the hotel industry and small businesses affected by the pandemic.

The new offensive of the formation led by Pablo Iglesias also comes after last week both parties held a meeting to try to reduce susceptibilities. “We have greased,” said sources from Moncloa. Montero, present at the meeting in his capacity as government spokesman, assured on Tuesday that the Executive came out “reinforced” from the meeting and tried to minimize friction.

“The pulse that can be perceived from the outside has nothing to do with the daily situation that we live in the Council of Ministers,” argued the minister. Then, however, he had to dedicate several minutes of his usual weekly appearance to defend the work carried out so far by the Government in relation to the matters on which your partners have decided to focus.

Montero already pointed out a few days ago that it is the autonomous communities and municipalities, as the closest administrations, that have the capacity to articulate more concrete aid. But this Tuesday, together with the Minister of Inclusion and Social Security, José Luis Escrivá, he also argued that the Executive is already granting direct aid through the exemptions of Social Security contributions and remarked that both in this way and through that of The is ERTE and the ICO credits are have dedicated 62,000 million euros to the business sector most affected by the crisis.

He also argued that “after more than a decade of abandonment” the Executive will shortly approve a rule for housing to acquire the consideration of right that the Constitution confers on it. United We Can – which, among other things, wants to force large landowners to reserve 30% of their homes for social rent – complains that The deadlines agreed with the PSOE have already been exceeded in the negotiation of the Budgets so that the rule was drawn up at the end of January.

Helpful vote



Pablo Iglesias, in any case, has made it clear on several occasions that he does not intend to give up his way of acting. «Every day I come across accusations that say that we want to be the government and the opposition simply because we speak the truth; the fundamental debates of our country do not take place in the Congress of Deputies, where they take place is in the center of the Government», He boasted in a recent interview in ‘eldiario.es’ and ‘Infolibre’. It is his way of convincing voters that their entry into the government, once again under scrutiny in their party, is useful.

In the PSOE they link, in fact, this week’s shoves to an attempt to stick their heads out in Catalonia after the electoral failures in the Basque Country and Galicia. “They are very nervous”, say sources of the socialist leadership.