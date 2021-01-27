A strong police presence discouraged rioters in Rotterdam (Netherlands) where the night of Tuesday January 26 was relatively calm after three days of violence. (STR / ANP / AFP)

Calm seems to have returned to the Netherlands after three nights of violent riots that have rocked the country since a curfew was imposed on Saturday. Several cities had granted additional powers to the police after a new call on social networks to demonstrate Tuesday evening January 26 against the curfew, especially in Rotterdam.

The Dutch police have crisscrossed a whole working-class district in the south of the city: water cannons, mounted police to prevent breakage and looting. In the street, small groups of young people were still forming at nightfall, ready to do battle. There have been more than 30 arrests in Rotterdam.

Tot nu toe 33 aanhoudingen #Beijerlandselaan #Putselaan #Schiedamseweg voor samenscholen, overtreden avondklok in vernielingen. Vanaf het begin gewaarschuwd en gedoseerd opgetreden. ME in de schaduw van de agenten, waardoor er snel kon worden ingezet, in met success. #Blijfthuis pic.twitter.com/GaGJO7qiaj – Politie Rotterdam eo (@Politie_Rdam) January 26, 2021

The inhabitants, them, still have in mind the scenes of riots: “They burned shops, cars, everything! says 18-year-old Malissa. They even fought among themselves! And we don’t understand why, no one here understands because the curfew is because of the government, not because of the traders! “

On the fractured windows there are now wooden planks, as on this looted jewelry store. A baker, Mike, grinds black: “I am angry and sad for my city. These are just children going crazy. They are attacking our windows. Our businesses are already in a difficult situation with the coronavirus. But even before that … I ‘ hope it will calm down soon. But I think it will get worse and worse. “ A little further on, Akan stands watch in front of the broken door of his clothing store:“If you come to my store to do this now, I’ll go after you too”, he warns. At the windows, many watch, dumbfounded, the ballet of uniforms. It must be said that the riots of recent days have been the worst for 40 years in the Netherlands, according to the police unions.

This feverish surge is partly explained by this curfew put in place from 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. for two and a half weeks, in addition to the closure already in place of schools and non-essential businesses. But now, this curfew is the first since World War II. It is imposed. And that, the Dutch are not used to. Ismaël, 18, took part in the protests “because now they say everyone has to go home, he explains. Before, they asked. Now they are ordering. They say, ‘You can’t go out or you’ll pay a fine. You will be arrested ‘. I don’t like this way of doing things. We cannot accept that our freedom is taken from us. It’s impossible”, says Ishmael.

The curfew was used as a trigger but there are other reasons for this anger, according to Tom Postmes, researcher in social psychology at the University of Groningen. According to him, anger has been brewing for some time in the Netherlands. “Similarly with France, there is a fairly large part of the population that does not feel heard, seen and represented by politicians. It’s like the ‘yellow vests’ or those who support the National Rally or other political movements, perhaps also on the left. “ There is therefore a rejection of the government, accentuated by the health crisis. “The policy against the coronavirus and this curfew, this lockdown that we have in the Netherlands, it has crystallized the resentment of a lot of people towards the government. They think it decides in an authoritarian way, that ‘it deprives them of some of their civil liberties. And people don’t like that. They want to resist. ”

The coronavirus crisis has had a sort of revealing effect since, according to a study carried out by the University of Groningen a year ago, a quarter of the Dutch said they were already ready to use violence to change the political system.