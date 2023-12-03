Klitschko on political ambitions: now we are talking about the future of Ukraine

The mayor of Kyiv Vitaliy Klitschko gave a long interview to the Swiss portal 20 Minuten. In it, he thought about the future existence of Ukraine, reflected on the situation at the front and talked about his political ambitions.

According to the Ukrainian mayor, the commander-in-chief of the country’s Armed Forces (AFU), Valery Zaluzhny, was honest when he said that a stalemate had developed for the republic in the conflict zone.

He told the truth. Sometimes people don’t want to hear the truth. But ultimately he is responsible. He explained and justified what the situation is today Vitaliy Klichkomayor of Kyiv

Klitschko also said that arms deliveries from the allies are late, and the deterioration of ammunition is enormous. “We can lie to our people and our partners in euphoria,” the politician said, noting that it is impossible to do this forever. Therefore, he pointed out, Zaluzhny did the right thing by revealing the truth to people.

Photo: Viacheslav Ratynskyi / Reuters

Klitschko spoke about the precarious situation of Ukraine

Answering a question from journalists about his political ambitions and desire to take the post of President of Ukraine, Klitschko said that the country is now in a precarious position, so it is stupid to think about such things for now. However, he noted, there is already a war going on among Ukrainian politicians for positions, which is simply unreasonable in the current situation.

Today the only question is whether Ukraine will exist at all. We fight for our freedom and independence Vitaliy Klichkomayor of Kyiv

At the same time, earlier sources in Ukrainian political circles reported that the current head of state, Vladimir Zelensky, is theoretically ready to hold elections in Ukraine, but will not announce them until guarantees of non-participation in Zaluzhny’s campaign are received.

Although not so long ago Zelensky said that he could not imagine leaving the presidency, and the majority of citizens consider holding elections dangerous and pointless.

The mayor of Kyiv commented on the decline in Zelensky’s popularity

Klitschko said he was not surprised by the decline in the popularity of the Ukrainian leader. According to him, this is how Zelensky pays for the mistakes he made.

People see who is effective and who is not. And there were and are a lot of expectations. Zelensky is paying for the mistakes he made Vitaliy Klichkomayor of Kyiv

He noted that citizens are wondering why the Ukrainian side was not ready for a conflict with the Russian side. “There was too much information that was not true. However, the President today plays an important role, and we must support him until the end of the war,” he said, stressing that at the end of this conflict, every politician will pay for his successes or failures.