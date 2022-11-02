(Reuters) – Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday reserved Russia’s right to withdraw again from an international deal that allows Ukraine to export grain across the Black Sea, after ending four days of non-cooperation on the deal.

If Russia does that, however, Putin has said he will not stop grain shipments from Ukraine to Turkey.

On Saturday, Moscow pulled out of the deal brokered by Turkey and the United Nations, saying it could not guarantee the safety of civilian ships crossing the Black Sea due to a drone attack on its fleet there.

Wednesday’s turnaround follows a phone call between Putin and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan the day before and consultations between Russian and Turkish defense ministers.

(Additional reporting by Polina Devitt)