“We Can Do It”: as a war propaganda became a feminist symbol

If there is an image that is attributed to feminism and is distributed on many sides with the arrival every year of March 8 It is that of a poster that says ‘We Can Do It’ (we can do it, in English) that represents a woman with a hair collected in a handkerchief, making the strength symbol with her arm, an attribute that was normally referenced to men.

The yellow background and the blue shirt that dress it, as well as the image itself, are well known by different generations such as a feminist symbol and one of the associated icons to celebrate Working Women’s Day. What few know is that this was not their real mission, and that the story behind was not known by its own protagonist.

War propaganda to feminist icon

The poster at hand was created by J. Howard Miller In 1942 after a company commission Westinghouse Electricbelonging to the heavy industry, and that needed more female labor in the middle of World War II and with a large part of men fighting in the front.

The women, while their husbands and children fought in the front, occupied the positions of the heavy and arms industry to maintain production, and their role became important, so the propaganda poster was devised so that they were more encouraged to work in a sector that until then would have closed the doors.

In principle, the poster only had propaganda ends, without being linked to the feminist movement. It would not be, in fact, until the 80s when he adapted as a claim of women, and has become the icon that is today.

Women who worked in the industry during the war were known as Rosies Precisely in reference to ‘Rosie, The Riveter’ (the riveter), the name received by the protagonist of the famous propaganda, whose identity, however, remained unknown until 2015 after a battle of the model.

Naomi Parker Fraley, the woman behind the ‘We Can Do It’

Naomi Parker Fraley It was the woman in which she was inspired J. Howard Miller When I create his poster with the motto ‘We Can Do It’. She was one of the ‘Rosies’, specifically worked in the arms industry in an air base in California, and her possessing the muscle she had acquired with her work was the one that gave the artist the idea for her famous work.

Despite being a face that has crossed generations, the own Naomi Parker Fraley I did not know that he starred in the poster until he went to an exhibition in 2009. Since then, he fought to be recognized and would be in 2015 when thanks to the teacher James J. Kimbleof the University of Seton Hall, who recognized his identity thanks to having seen a photograph in a newspaper taken to her in which she dressed similar and had the same factions. A few years later he would die at age 96.