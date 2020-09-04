He Movistar managed to get Enric Mas, Alejandro Valverde and Mar Soler, their new trident, in the leading group and they did not give time. The Mallorcan is 13th overall at 22 seconds, the Murcian 14th to 34 and the Catalan travels 2:40 behind Adam Yates.

Carlos Verona, one of his squires, took stock for the media: “The balance is very positive, we have put the three leaders ahead on a very windy day. You have to stay united and focused, because The Tour may be better for us than we expected and many people expected “.

“The day has been crazy, stressful,” he radiographed the day. “We were very clear that we had to be in front of the town, where the air changed, and we have succeeded,” said the Madrid native.

“Marc Soler the covered one? Everything can happen here, we are taking little steps, but every day we are more optimistic and we run better, “he said.