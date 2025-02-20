02/20/2025



Updated at 5:47 p.m.





The Secretary General of Podemos, Ione Belarra, has denounced that a Delegation of Eurodiputados, among which the Spanish Isa Serra would be, have been held this Thursday at the International Airport of El Aaiún, the most important city of the Western Sahara, allegedly for prevent their visit while making a humanitarian mission.

He has done it in a brief message on the social network X, in which he has assured that Serra is among those retained in the Aaiún, capital of Western Sahara and territory occupied by Morocco, “by unidentified people.”

As pointed out from Podemos, among the detainees against their will, they would also be, in addition to Serra, the Eurodiputados Justi Saramo (Finland) and Catarina Martins (Portugal). The MEP delegation was traveling to El Aaiún on Thursday to carry out an observation mission on compliance with the recent judgment of the TJUE that annuls the agriculture and fishing agreements between the European Union and Morocco. As mentioned, this observation trip has been organized next to the Polisario Front.

In a statement, they have affirmed that the MEPs have given notice to the Delegation of the European Union in Morocco and the Embassies of Finland, Portugal and Spain in Morocco, as well as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Finland and Spain, «to have the collaboration of all authorities in being able to carry out their work ».









The formation led by Belarra has demanded that the Spanish, European and Moroccan authorities “that are attached to their obligations and allow the entry of these public positions that are carrying out the exercise of their functions.”

Since Podemos have explained that in addition to a meeting with minion (the United Nations Mission in charge of compliance with the self -determination referendum for Western Sahara), meetings with associations “which in the territory themselves denounce the pillage of natural resources by companies by companies by companies would be European and Moroccan of the occupied territory ».

(News in elaboration)