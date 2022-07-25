At state conventions, the party closed support for toucans in the 2 states

Podemos made official this Sunday (24.Jul.2022) its support for the candidacy for reelection of the governor of São Paulo, Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB), and the candidacy for governor of Eduardo Leite (PSDB) in Rio Grande do Sul. The endorsements were confirmed during state conventions.

In São Paulo, the convention took place at the State Legislative Assembly. The party’s national president, deputy Renata Abreu (Podemos-SP), was present.

In addition to Podemos, Garcia has already received support from União Brasil, Progressistas, Solidariedade, Patriota, Cidadania, MDB, Avante and Pros.

In Rio Grande do Sul, the Podemos convention that officially supported the name of former governor Eduardo Leite was held at the Porto Alegre City Council. This Sunday (July 24, 2022), the toucan also received support from União Brasil for his candidacy.

In March, the former governor made official his departure from the government of RS, hoping to run for the Plateau. In his speech, Leite said that it was a “hard decision” and posed as a “representative of a nation”.

Leite was surpassed by the former governor of São Paulo João Doria (PSDB) in the toucan previews for the Planalto in November last year. After that, he began to give indications that he could run for president by the PSD. However, after an appeal by PSDB representatives, he decided to remain in the acronym.

Since the preliminaries, the gaucho has been at the center of internal disputes in the PSDB. The imbroglio resulted in Doria withdrawing from the pre-candidacy for the Presidency of the Republic, in May. Party leaders wanted to remove Doria’s name from the race for the Plateau so that the acronym could support a single candidacy of the so-called 3rd way.

On June 9, the PSDB made official its support for the senator’s pre-candidacy Simone Tebet (MDB-MS). The decision was taken at a meeting of the National Executive of the party. There were 39 votes in favor of the alliance, 6 against and one abstention. The vice vacancy in Tebet’s ticket will be a member of the tucana acronym.