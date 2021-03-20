This morning, the regional spokesperson for Podemos, María Marín, attended the demonstration for access to housing convened by social groups. The deputy showed her support for these mobilizations and demanded “a law that guarantees that the right to housing is more than a paragraph in the Spanish Constitution, and effectively converts access to decent housing into a right.”

In addition, Marín demanded that this law include “the public regulation of rental prices“Something that” appears in the government agreement with the PSOE “and therefore” is mandatory, since it is agreed between the formations that make up the coalition government, which implies a contract with the citizens. “

The spokesperson for Podemos assured that “perhaps the PSOE is used to the years of governments alone that promises can be broken, but that time is over, and now It is time to comply with the agreement, not to discuss something that is agreed, written and signed.

Marín considered that the attitude of Minister José Luis Ábalos is “at least scandalous”as it proposes “new tax breaks to help speculators and vulture funds, while not lifting a finger for tenants.”

In fact, for the deputy of Podemos “this is just the opposite of what the housing market needs”, because the effect would be that “the large homeowners, the banks that have expelled thousands of families from their homes in our country, would benefit from these aids and bonuses, while tenants will not see their rental price reduced.

Meanwhile, denounced the deputy, in the Region of Murcia “López Miras creates artificial problems instead of working to solve the real problems of the majority.” Marín assured that last year, 1,504 families were evicted only in our Autonomous Community, “a situation that could be worse if the coalition government had not suspended the evictions without a housing alternative.”

However, as the spokesperson for Podemos denounces, «López Miras’ priority has been to criminalize the victims of evictions, with a decree against the occupation full of useless proposals, such as the launch of an anonymous report channel between neighbors that has barely received a hundred complaints since it was launched months ago.

With this policy of “criminalization” one would be, according to Marín, trying to “put the focus of the social problem on the occupation”, when the real problem is that “there are entire generations of young people who cannot access a home, become independent and form their life project until they are 30 years old. That is where the real problem and the social drama related to housing are, “concluded the spokeswoman for Podemos.