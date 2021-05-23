Yesterday, Podemos called on the Cartagena City Council to execute a moratorium on the photovoltaic projects planned in the western part of the municipality in order to prevent the favoring of renewable energies from being at the cost of “sacrificing” the environment.

For the spokesperson for Podemos Cartagena, Leli García, it is essential that the City Council implement said moratorium, which is much more necessary, she said, “if we take into account that Cartagena is pending to approve a new General Urban Planning Plan, since the one in these Moments is in force dates from 1986 and consequently is completely obsolete ».

In addition, it is in favor of not granting new licenses for large solar farms, as well as suspending those that are currently granted while the current General Plan is in force.

On the other hand, Leli García demanded the “urgent and extraordinary” call from the Reforestation Table. The objective is to know first-hand the actions, licenses and permits granted for the installations of large photovoltaic plants in environments that may cause an environmental impact.