E.U-Commission President Ursula von der Leyen admits failures in the procurement of vaccines. One underestimated the complications that could arise, says von der Leyen in an interview with the “Süddeutsche Zeitung”. “We should have known earlier that with these new processes there will be a roller coaster ride at the beginning before a stable process is achieved. We can be criticized for that. “

The EU has focused very much on the question of whether there will be a vaccine, i.e. the development. “In retrospect, we should have thought more about the challenges of mass production in parallel.” In addition, communication could have been better. In response to criticism that the EU was too hesitant to order vaccines, von der Leyen replied that the EU was more of a tanker, while a country could be a speedboat.

Habeck: America so much better than Europe

Meanwhile, the Greens chairman Robert Habeck is calling for risk capital from the planned EU coordination office for pandemics for pharmaceutical companies. The fact that the United States is so much better than Europe in the production and procurement of the vaccine is largely due to Barda, Habeck told the editorial network Germany with a view to the American authority for biomedical research.

“The decisive success of Barda is to intervene where the market is afraid of taking the risk.” American companies invested in production facilities at a time when it was not yet clear whether the production of a vaccine would be successful.