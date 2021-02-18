The co-spokesperson for Podemos, Rafa Mayoral, has avoided condemning the violence unleashed in the riot squats caused by the concentrations called in Madrid, Catalonia and other parts of Spain, due to the imprisonment of rapper Pablo Hasel last Tuesday.

Mayoral has questioned the actions of the Security Forces and Bodies in the demonstrations against the imprisonment of rapper Pablo Hasel and the protests in the town of Linares. “No one can be mutilated by attending a demonstration,” he added.

It has also denounced that, in the case of the demonstrations in Linares due to the alleged aggression of a couple of off-duty agents against a man and his daughter, “it is not admissible for real fire to take place” in the presence of protesters by the police mechanisms and “there are no responsible persons brought to justice.”

The mayor of Barcelona, ​​Ada Colau, who belongs to En Comú Podem (the Catalan confluence of United We Can), has instead condemned the violence, although she shares Mayoral’s reflection.