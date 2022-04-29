United We Can call for the creation of an investigation commission in the Regional Assembly on the emergency contracts that the Ministry of Health signed during the first wave of the pandemic, between March and May 2020, after detecting “apparent irregularities” in several of them .

This was announced this Friday by the spokeswoman for the purple formation in the autonomous Chamber, María Marín, who also asked Health to provide a copy of the emergency contracts with ten companies.

Marín indicated that companies dedicated to real estate development and even to ‘fitness’ or fashion were providers of sanitary material to the Community during confinement, being awarded substantial contracts for the purchase of masks, protective suits, surgical gowns, gloves or tests. of antigens.

The contract that most attracts the attention of the Podemos spokesperson is the one signed on April 17, 2020, when the population was confined to their homes, with a joint venture created a month earlier by a fitness company and another fashion company. In order to acquire FFP2 masks, the Community awarded the UTE a contract of 3.5 million euros. But the curious thing is that the masks arrived four months later, in July 2020, and that Health would have authorized the payment of the contract in May, that is, without having received the material yet.

The same thing happened with two contracts signed with another company to buy surgical masks and gloves, worth 6.9 million euros, which would have been paid before the products were received.

Along with this, María Marín highlights that a mobile and computer equipment store in Totana was awarded 27 contracts with the Murcian Health Service (SMS) for an amount of 2.5 million euros. Also a real estate company in Lorca took a contract of 474,000 euros from the SMS to provide surgical gowns. This contract accounted for most of the turnover of this company in 2020, which reached 609,939 euros.

Marín asks that the investigation commission be created so that those responsible for the Ministry of Health, the businessmen who took the awards and the president of the Community, Fernando López Miras, offer explanations. Podemos does not rule out going to court if it does not receive explanations through political means.