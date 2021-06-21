The leader of the Government in the Chamber, Deputy Ricardo Barros (PP-PR) said that the government of President Jair Bolsonaro has conditions to approve any project in the House until March 2022. He gave the statement in an interview with power360.

“We will continue like this until we effectively open the electoral campaign. Probably some parties will change their position” . Until March, he said, “the base is very firm and is able to approve any matter”.

The party window, a 30-day period in which congressmen can change parties without losing their mandate, officially begins in April 2022. This period takes place 6 months before the elections.

The deputy also spoke about the internal conflicts between the ministers of political articulation at the Palácio do Planalto and the government leaders in Congress. Watch Barros’ interview with power360 (26min42s):

He and the chief minister of the Secretariat of Government, Flávia Arruda, were the protagonists of a conflict in recent months. Information circulated that the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), tried, through Flávia, to convince President Jair Bolsonaro to remove Barros from the leadership of the government in the Chamber. The Planalto consulted strong names in the House, who defended his permanence. Flávia Arruda is close to Lira, who told her colleagues that she doesn’t want the head of the Government leader.

In the interview, the deputy praised his colleague and said he did not see a move by the president towards changes in strategic positions or towards a future ministerial reform.

“The minister is our fellow deputy, she knows how the Chamber of Deputies works, she is a very qualified person, in the sense that she can really understand and articulate solutions to issues. Onyx [Lorenzoni, da Secretaria Geral] and General Ramos [chefe da Casa Civil] know well the matter. All participated in the articulation. Therefore, I believe the president is well surrounded”.

Barros completed:“There is always a tendency to try, in this government, to repeat the articulation that existed in previous governments, which will not happen. President Bolsonaro has already said that he is not going to move forward in the assignment of spaces, he is not going to give up ministries”.

The deputy also said that the administrative reform should be voted on by the 1st fortnight of August in the Chamber and stated that privatizing the Correios is on the radar.

Here are other highlights from the interview:

Eletrobras MP: “ We will have the vote in the Chamber [nesta 2ª feira], we must keep much of what was changed in the Senate”; 21.jun

“ [nesta 2ª feira], Auditable printed vote: “ It seems to me that we will approve […] Someone will go to court, I have no doubt […] task is not just to approve, but to implement “;

“ […] […] “; Vaccines: “THE Anvisa insists on its preciosity, despite dozens of other countries having already released vaccines “;

“THE “; Elections in 2022: Barros said he will run for reelection for deputy. Supports Ratinho Jr. in the government of Paraná. PP composes with Bolsonaro on the national stage “as a matter of loyalty”;

Barros said he will run for reelection for deputy. Supports Ratinho Jr. in the government of Paraná. PP composes with Bolsonaro on the national stage “as a matter of loyalty”; New Family Grant: You can change your name and, instead of considering attendance, demand school performance, said the deputy. “It’s already well advanced, there are small bureaucratic details to be adjusted”;

