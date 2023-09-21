Image of the cover of a website that offers the possibility of undressing anyone in seconds.

The deepfakes, hyperrealistic reproductions that artificial intelligence has taken to unprecedented limits of accessibility and dissemination, flood everything, as demonstrated by the case of the false recreations of nudes of adolescents in Almendralejo (Badajoz) this week. “We can all be victims. Internet is the jungle. There is no control and it is not a game: it is a crime,” warns the president of the Extremaduran federation of parents of students. Freapa, Maribel Rengel. He most cited report, performed by Deeptrace, tracked up to half a million fake files on the World Wide Web with almost 100% growth every six months. But it’s just the work of one entity. The actual volume is unknown. It is known that 96% is pornography and that these creations have jumped from the field of image to voice, text, documents and facial recognition, or the combination of all, until they become one of the emerging vectors of most worrying fraud from a technology that is still unregulated.

The European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI) warns in one of the most complete and up-to-date reports of the dangers of the “increasingly easy” use of artificial intelligence in the creation of fake files. The ETSI, made up of more than 900 entities from all fields, warns: “Due to significant advances in the application of artificial intelligence to the generation and modification of data, new threats have emerged that can lead to substantial risks in various environments that They range from personal defamation and opening bank accounts using false identities (through attacks on biometric authentication procedures) to campaigns to influence public opinion.” These are the main objectives:

Pornography. “The technology deepfake It is used as a weapon against women by inserting their faces in pornography. He is terrifying, embarrassing, degrading and silencing. sex videos deepfake “They tell people that their bodies are not their own and can make it difficult to have online relationships, get or keep a job, or feel safe,” says Danielle Citron, a law professor at Boston University and author of Hate crimes in cyberspace (Hate Crimes in Cyberspace)

Rengel shares it after the case that has affected an institute in his community. “The feeling is one of vulnerability and it is very difficult to control. The damage is irreparable. “They can ruin a girl’s life,” says the Extremaduran representative to urgently demand a State pact that regulates the use of this technology.

These attacks consist of the dissemination of false videos, images, audio or text on social networks to ruin the reputation of the victim or humiliate them. The Deeptrace report estimated the number of reproductions of this material at more than 134 million. Well-known women have been victims of these practices for years. The singer Rosalía has been the latest best-known Spanish victim in a long international list headed by Emma Watson and Natalie Portman.

But as Rengel warns, “no one is free.” At the click of a button, on open platforms or in encrypted messaging systems, you can find applications and pages that offer to “undress anyone” in seconds. They warn that it is for people over 18 and that photos of a person cannot be used without their consent, although they do not verify it, they offload the responsibility on the user and affirm that the objective is “entertainment.”

Content creator Brandon Ewing, known as Atrioc, was surprised live earlier this year with a page of deepfakes pornographic films with false recreations of her colleagues Pokimane, Maya Higa and Blaire (she asks to avoid her last name to protect the family), known as QTCinderella. Ewing claimed that the consultation was “accidental,” but the victims’ reaction was devastating.

Higa said she felt “disgusted, vulnerable and outraged.” QTCinderella published a shocking video of rejection: “Although it is not my body, it could very well be. It was the same feeling as a rape. The constant exploitation and objectification of women is exhausting!” Pokimane recalled the need for “consent for certain practices, such as sexualizing women.”

The United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has warned of the increase in cybercriminals who use images and videos from social networks to create deepfakes with which to harass and extort victims.

Hoaxes to influence public opinion. “The deepfakes They are already destabilizing political processes. Without defensive countermeasures, the integrity of democracies around the world is at risk,” says Giorgio Patrini, founder of Deeptrace.

The ETSI report identifies these attacks as false posts that create the impression that people in influential positions have written, said or done certain things. “It applies to all purposes where there is a lot at stake and the benefit justifies the effort from the perspective of an attacker,” the entity warns. They can be used to discredit a character, manipulate prices, attack competitors, influence public opinion in the period prior to elections or plebiscites, strengthen the reach of a disinformation campaign and as propaganda, especially in times of war.

In March 2022, a video was published deepfake of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky where he announced the capitulation to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The American politician Nancy Pelosi has suffered another one in which she appeared drunk and neither Donald Trump nor Barack Obama have been spared from similar creations.

Attacks on authenticity. It explicitly addresses remote biometric identification and authentication procedures. Such procedures are widely used in many countries to give users access to digital services, such as opening bank accounts, because they reduce costs and make it easier to contract products.

In 2022, a group of hackers (hackers) called Chaos Computer Club executed successful attacks against video identification procedures by applying methods deepfake.

Internet security. Many attacks are based on human error to access corporate systems, such as the recent kidnapping suffered by the Seville City Council. But hyperrealistic fake files multiply the access capacity by providing false forms of identification that are difficult to identify. They may involve texts in the style of the alleged sender, voice or videos of the people supposedly communicating with the victims of the attack. The goal is for victims to click on malicious links, which attackers can use to obtain login credentials or distribute malware (malicious programs).

A bank manager in Hong Kong was deceived in 2020 by attackers who falsified the voice of a director of the entity to achieve a transfer of $35 million, according to reports Forbes. An energy company in the United Kingdom also suffered a similar attack a year earlier that cost it $243,000.

Cinema with fake actors and scriptwriters. In the artistic area, this technology can be used to create cinematographic content. The SAG-AFTRA union, which brings together 160,000 workers in the entertainment industry, called a strike in Hollywood last July to demand, in addition to better remuneration, guarantees of protection against the use of artificial intelligence in productions.

Both actors and writers demand the regulation of technologies that can write a story or replace actors through the use of deepfake, which allows you to replicate the physique, voice and movements of a person. The generalization of these tools would allow large production companies to dispense with human beings in the creation of content.

British actor Stephen Fry, narrator of the Harry Potter audiobooks in the United Kingdom, has denounced the use of his voice without his consent in a documentary. “They could make me read anything. From a message to storm parliament to hardcore porn sequences. All without my knowledge and without my permission,” he declared.

