Crystal Dynamics has announced and change of course: players will be able to choose the hero they prefer without limitation.

Crystal dynamics got off to a rocky start with Marvel’s Avengers, the game starring superheroes from the comic book factory universe. Even so, over the months and thanks to the feedback from the community, they have continued to add a lot of content. And also changes so that everyone is satisfied. That is precisely what they have done now. Until now, the game did not allow the same team to have the same character in games; but from now on, we can all choose the Hulk or any of the characters, regardless of whether there is another like it on the team.

The study has confirmed this on social networks, detailing that content as part of its new established roadmap, so that users can play together even if they have chosen the same character; something that could not be done until now. A change that also stays permanently in Assault Teams mode, where the four members can be the same hero. The community has asked for it and they grant it from Crystal Dynamics.

All players will be able to repeat superhero in games“Due to your feedback, we will permanently activate the ability to play with multiple users with the same hero during matchmaking and when forming assault teams,” they say from Crystal Dynamics in the statement. Contrast with the message they transmitted from the beginning, with which they pushed players to explore the different abilities and talents of the Avengers to form a complete team.

This change is sure to lead to funny videos that will appear in networks shortly. For now, they have promised more details throughout the month of July. And that in the study they have been busy the last days in fixing a critical error included in the last update of the game; which has already been corrected. On the other hand, looking to the future, we have in mind that Black Panther will be joining as a playable character.

