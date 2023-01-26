Hi, good morning.

Through a Churchwho, following the example of our Lord, is in solidarity with the oppressed, the victims and the poor of his time, God tries to reach people of all peoples and all cultures to give them his support.

God is on the side of those who want to build a truly human world.

The Church is therefore in solidarity with all those who want to give a face to God’s salvation in the world.

We can all be part of this Church.

Have a great day.







