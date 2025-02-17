The secretary of Organization and spokesman for Podemos, Pablo Fernández, has accused Europe of Europe of have become the “lamebotas” of the United States during the war in Ukraine. For his part, the spokesman to add, Ernest Urtasun, has criticized to be celebrated A Summit in Saudi Arabia this Tuesday to negotiate the end of the conflict with representatives of the United States and Russia, but without European countries. “You can’t discuss the future of Europe without Europe”he has sentenced.

Fernández has denounced that Europe has acted as “a subordinate of the interests of the United States.” For this reason he considers normal that Washington treats the European Union “Like a vassal” and that he refuses to let her participate in the conversations to achieve peace in Ukraine. In addition, he has argued that the agreement between Moscow and kyiv had to have been achieved in the first months of the Russian invasion. “The negotiation of a peace agreement was about to happen, But neither US nor Europe wanted to put it into practice“He said.

“That now it seems that it is Trump who takes the initiative to achieve that peace, that he has delegated to Trump fascist offender This initiative for the inability of the European Union to promote it during all these years, It is truly unfortunate“Fernández said. Likewise, the spokesman for Pode NATO.

Urtasun, meanwhile, has described as “deeply serious” the meeting that will be held on Tuesday in Saudi Arabia to try to end the war, in which neither Europe nor Ukraine will participate. The Minister of Culture also considers that this situation demonstrates that it is a “error” to have subordinated the European defense policy to NATO and the US. “We have to work for the defense and European security are autonomousBe own, not subordinated to NATO, which in the end is the American umbrella, “he said.

In the same line, the Second Vice President of the Government, Yolanda Díaz, who has insisted during an interview with TVE in the TVE in the need for Europe to arouse and take a step forward when betting on a defense and exterior policy. “Europe has to act. We are facing an unprecedented American offensive, which is not only ideological, but also economic and cultural. We are with an absent European Union“He said.