The couple were surprised by the long periods of silence and stillness in the home of their neighbor, a 74-year-old man who lived alone. Normally he was heard going out and entering his house, “especially at night,” and opening and closing the water tap, “a custom that he had and that we felt in my house, since we live wall to wall,” he explained. yesterday José Joaquín. Suspecting that something might have happened to him, he and his wife alerted the Local Police last summer. They reported that they had not seen their neighbor for a long time and had not heard movements in the building, located on Calle Sevilla de Molina de Segura.

However, the agents replied that this was not a reason to intervene, so they did not carry out any checks on the man’s condition. Months passed, and the neighbors still did not hear from him. Until last week, the marriage again warned the agents about such a strange absence. And this time yes, the policemen came to the house. They did so last Thursday and entered the house through the courtyard of the adjoining house. Upon entering the bedroom they found the man’s body, mummified. He had been dead for about a year, apparently of natural causes. ‘It was on the floor next to the bed. Despite the time that had passed, nothing could be smelled, ”says Josefa Nicolás, another resident of the area.

Sources close to the police intervention assure that estimates suggest that he could have been without life for more than a year. “There was a package of sliced ​​bread on the kitchen table with an expiration date of December 2019, so it is likely that he would have died weeks before the food spoiled,” they say. They consider that the corpse did not smell and did not decompose due to the humidity of the room and the ventilation, “which could lead to the evolution of cadaveric conservation of mummification.”

A couple already warned last summer that they were not hearing movements, but the agents believed that it was not enough reason to intervene



After finding the body, the agents reported it to the National Police, which took over the paperwork of the case. According to the neighbors, the man had lived in that house for two decades, owned by his aunt, where he moved after leaving his family residence in Las Torres de Cotillas.

His acquaintances claim that he had no relationship with his children, and that he had had problems related to alcohol consumption.