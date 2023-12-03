The Dutch market for vitamins and nutritional supplements is growing to record levels, with Dutch people now spending an average of 80 euros per year on them. But while celebrities advertise it, doctors and scientists actually state that ’98 percent of people do not need extra vitamins at all’. A search through vitamin land for unnecessary costs and possible health risks. “Sales are purely business.”
Cyril Rosman, Ellen van Gaalen
Latest update:
09:31
